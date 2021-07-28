Kris Jenner Refused To Give ‘Full-Time Lackey’ Corey Gamble A Raise ‘Countless Times’ Despite Her ‘$170 Million’ Net Worth?

Is Corey Gamble looking for longtime partner Kris Jenner to give him a raise? That’s the story one tabloid is pushing this week. Gossip Cop investigates.

Corey Gamble Tells Kris Jenner To ‘Show Him The Money’?

This week’s edition of OK! reports that Corey Gamble is begging his longtime girlfriend and employer, Kris Jenner, to give him a raise. The tabloid’s inside source explains that when Gamble began dating Jenner in 2014, he “basically gave up his life to be Kris’ full-time lackey, but she pays him peanuts.” The source goes on, “The poor guy gets maybe a few grand a month, which barely covers his expenses,” even though Jenner is worth a reported $170 million. Apparently, this wasn’t the first time Gamble has requested a raise.

The snitch dishes, “The most Kris will do is throw a chunk of money at him once in a while or give him some free designer gear or other hand-me-downs,” adding, “Of course, he loves a little swag, but it doesn’t pay the bills. Corey doesn’t want to grovel, but he’s tired of being treated and paid like he’s just one of her average assistants.” Finally, the insider muses, “It’s not like Kris isn’t good for it!”

Kris Jenner’s ‘Full-Time Lackey’ Begging For A Raise?

A few thousand dollars a month to be Jenner’s assistant is a ridiculous prospect. So ridiculous, in fact, that Gamble certainly isn’t doing it. This story definitely isn’t true, and it wasn’t true when the National Enquirer published it either. It’s amazing how neither of these tabloids can get the most basic information about Gamble right.

Gamble does not work for Jenner, and he certainly isn’t getting paid a wage to be her boyfriend. Gamble works for an extremely successful management company whose clients include Demi Lovato, Justin Bieber, and many more. Much like how Jenner is said to be worth $170 million, Gamble is apparently worth a reported $2.5 million all on his own. Gamble is not Jenner’s personal assistant but is rather Jenner’s romantic partner who has managed to become successful in his own right. Obviously, this tabloid is incapable of the most basic of research and therefore can’t be trusted.

But we wouldn’t expect anything less from OK!. This is far from the first time the tabloid has been caught lying about the Kardashians and their family. Back in 2019, the magazine reported Caitlyn Jenner was leaving her entire fortune to her girlfriend. Then, the tabloid alleged Kris Jenner was planning a triple wedding to boost KUWTK ratings. And more recently, the publication claimed Kanye West was buying Kim Kardashian an island. Obviously, OK! has no insight into the Kardashian-Jenner family.

