Kris Jenner Plotting Wild Schemes To Boast 'KUWTK' Ratings?

Kris's Triple Wedding Plan

Following this, we dismissed an incorrect report from OK! which declared Kris Jenner was plotting a triple wedding for her daughters. The magazine claimed Jenner was hoping to score a $100 million payday and sky-rocket KUTWK’s ratings by marrying off Kylie Jenner, Khloe, and Kourtney Kardashian. “Kris is so excited. She’s very close to signing a lucrative TV deal. She’s been hoping for something like this for years, and has no doubt the ratings will go through the roof,” an unnamed insider spilled to the publication. As for the “grooms” who are supposed to marry Jenner’s daughters, the outlet alleged they were to be: Travis Scott, Tristan Thompson, and Scott Disick. Maybe the tabloid would’ve gotten away with its narrative if it got it’s fact straight first. None of the “supposed” brides and grooms are even together. Gossip Cop wasted no time in exposing the fabricated story.