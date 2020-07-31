Kris Jenner Plotting Wild Schemes To Boast 'KUWTK' Ratings?

Kris Jenner is the iconic head of the Kardashian family who manages her adult children’s career. The “momager” has been known to also handle the trials in her kids’ professional and personal lives. This had led to rumors that Jenner was behind some story-lines for the families’ reality show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians. There was even speculation Jenner was involved leaking her daughter’s, Kim Kardashian’s, highly-publicized sex tape. Gossip Cop has rounded up some stories we have corrected about Jenner plotting wild schemes for KUWTK.
Back in 2017, it was reported by Star that Kris Jenner demanded Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian to have babies. The outlandish story purported Jenner was “motivated” by the thought of thousands of dollars, not diapers, and was urging Kendall and Kourtney to get pregnant at the time. A supposed source claimed Jenner wanted her two daughters to be a part of the “baby bonanza.” The entire premise of the article seemed fishy to Gossip Cop from the start. We highly doubted Jenner was pressuring her daughters to have children just for money. Our instincts were correct after we ran the story by a more reputable source who confirmed the narrative was false.
Two months ago, we busted the unreliable tabloid again for alleging Jenner encouraged Khloe Kardashian to reunite with Tristan Thompson. Kardashian and Thompson share a daughter, True Thompson, together, but split in 2019 after the NBA player’s alleged tryst with Jordyn Woods. The untrustworthy publication asserted Kardashian was thinking about giving Thompson another chance but Jenner wanted the reunion to happen to boost the ratings for Keeping Up with The Kardashians. Even though Kardashian and Thompson appear to be self-quarantining and are in a good place, there hasn’t been any confirmation the two are back together. Also, Gossip Cop corrected the notion Jenner was forcing her daughter to be with Thompson just for ratings
Earlier this month, we corrected a story from the magazine, NW, which purported Kris Jenner was a secret surrogate for Kim Kardashian. The outlet insisted on the matriarch of the Kardashian/Jenner family was preparing to carry Kardashian and her husband’s, Kanye West, fourth child. A so-called Hollywood insider snitched to the tabloid Jenner “paid millions to make this a reality and was more than willing to have the baby for Kim.” The supposed source further contended Kardashian “had her heart set” on someone in the family carrying her fourth baby, and the responsibility “fell” onto Jenner. None of this was remotely true. Kardashian used another surrogate to carry her fourth child, Psalm, plus at Jenner’s age, it would be hard for her to carry a baby to full term.
Following this, we dismissed an incorrect report from OK! which declared Kris Jenner was plotting a triple wedding for her daughters. The magazine claimed Jenner was hoping to score a $100 million payday and sky-rocket KUTWK’s ratings by marrying off Kylie Jenner, Khloe, and Kourtney Kardashian. “Kris is so excited. She’s very close to signing a lucrative TV deal. She’s been hoping for something like this for years, and has no doubt the ratings will go through the roof,” an unnamed insider spilled to the publication. As for the “grooms” who are supposed to marry Jenner’s daughters, the outlet alleged they were to be: Travis Scott, Tristan Thompson, and Scott Disick. Maybe the tabloid would’ve gotten away with its narrative if it got it’s fact straight first. None of the “supposed” brides and grooms are even together. Gossip Cop wasted no time in exposing the fabricated story.
Kris Jenner is a hard-working woman. But she's not trying to pimp out her daughters. To insinuate she is that type of person is demeaning and downright cruel.