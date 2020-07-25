Kris Jenner Plotting “Triple Wedding” To Boost 'KUWTK' Ratings?

Has Kris Jenner been planning a triple wedding for her daughters Kylie, and Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian? One tabloid seemed to believe the family of reality TV stars had another “triple event” planned and were set to make as much as $100 million from televising it. Gossip Cop investigated the story and came to a different conclusion.
OK! reported earlier this month that Kris Jenner was hoping to score a $100 million payday, not to mention a ratings boost, for marrying off three of her daughters as part of a “two-hour wedding special feature.” An anonymous tipster was the outlet’s source for this alleged fantastical wedding.
“Kris is so excited. She’s very close to signing a lucrative TV deal,” the source revealed, adding that should everything go as planned, the weddings would be held at Kris’ Hidden Hills home. “She’s been hoping for something like this for years, and has no doubt the ratings will go through the roof. It’ll be hands-down the most glamorous wedding of the year!” the source squealed.
Though reps for each of the three supposed brides denied that any of them were making wedding plans, the outlet continued quoting so-called “friends” and “insiders” who claimed otherwise. Tristan Thompson reportedly proposed to Khloé “during a romantic dinner.” The Revenge Body star felt “Tristan has proved he can be a one-woman family man,” which was why the source said she accepted the proposal “without hesitation.”
Scott Disick was apparently determined to make the mother of his three children, Kourtney, his wife following his split from model Sofia Richie in May. After a “heart-to-heart” between Kourtney and Disick, during which Disick told his ex “no one understands him like she does, and nothing would make him happier than to call her his wife.” That was proposal enough for Kourtney, supposedly, since a source told the outlet the eldest Kardashian sibling was already planning to “write her own vows.”
Last but not least, the baby of the Kardashian/Jenner family, Kylie Jenner, was also planning to wed the father of her daughter, rapper Travis Scott. Though the two broke up last fall, they’ve still spent plenty of time together co-parenting their 2-year-old daughter, Stormi. A supposed “friend” of Kylie’s reported, “She loves Travis and wants to marry him,” but there’s rumors that’s not the only reason for Kylie’s rush to the altar. The makeup mogul allegedly wanted to give her daughter “a sibling, especially a sister!” In the meantime, while her daughters picked out dresses, Kris was purportedly handling the legal matters, namely the three prenups for the three grooms to sign. “Kris is sorting out all the legal stuff, like the prenups that Travis and the rest of the guys will all have to sign. But everyone’s pretty confident there won’t be any issues,” the insider confided.
This whole article reads like a transcript of a fever dream. All three sets of brides and grooms aren’t even officially together! Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian broke up for the last time in 2015 and seemed to have moved on from each other. Disick in particular has been hanging around his ex-girlfriend, Sofia Richie, in what reputable sources are describing as reconciliation attempts. It’s highly unlikely that Disick would be planning to marry one ex while also trying to get back together with another.
As for Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, they seem to be taking great pains to not label their relationship and are reportedly more focused on co-parenting their daughter than romance. Besides, if Kylie wanted another kid with Travis, they could simply have another kid. They didn’t get married when they had Stormi, why would they feel the need to do so now?
Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian are in much the same situation. Though rumors about the two getting back together have begun gaining traction since quarantine began for much of the country in response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, there’s been no official word that the two are in fact an item. Anything is possible, but it seems like a televised wedding would come after an announcement that the two are a couple, right?
Another reason for Gossip Cop’s distrust of this story is the outlet’s bad reputation when it comes to reporting on the Kardashian/Jenner family. OK! is the same outlet that reported last year that Khloé was considering taking Tristan Thompson back if he got her pregnant again. That was false, we discovered. That same tabloid also claimed Kourtney Kardashian was tearing Scott Disick and Sofia Richie apart. This was also blatantly false, Gossip Cop determined. That outlet is the last place anyone should go for accurate celebrity news.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.