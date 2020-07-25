Kris Jenner Plotting “Triple Wedding” To Boost 'KUWTK' Ratings?

Last but not least, the baby of the Kardashian/Jenner family, Kylie Jenner, was also planning to wed the father of her daughter, rapper Travis Scott. Though the two broke up last fall, they’ve still spent plenty of time together co-parenting their 2-year-old daughter, Stormi. A supposed “friend” of Kylie’s reported, “She loves Travis and wants to marry him,” but there’s rumors that’s not the only reason for Kylie’s rush to the altar. The makeup mogul allegedly wanted to give her daughter “a sibling, especially a sister!” In the meantime, while her daughters picked out dresses, Kris was purportedly handling the legal matters, namely the three prenups for the three grooms to sign. “Kris is sorting out all the legal stuff, like the prenups that Travis and the rest of the guys will all have to sign. But everyone’s pretty confident there won’t be any issues,” the insider confided.