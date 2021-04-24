Kris Jenner Plans Double Wedding For Khloe And Kourtney Kardashian

Are Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian planning a double wedding? One story says the two will wed Tristan Thompson and Travis Barker in a double ceremony concocted by Kris Jenner. Gossip Cop investigates.

Kourtney, Khloe Kardashian To Be “Blushing Brides?”

According to In Touch, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian have decided to walk down the aisle together. The double wedding is the brainchild of Kris Jenner, who wants to film the bash as well. A source says the sisters “are both getting hitched” as a way to launch their next reality show. Thompson and Barker are both on board for the wedding as well, with Barker being instrumental in getting Koruntey on board.

An insider says Kourtney “was always against a big, showy ceremony, but something about being with Travis has changed her mind. Jenner is currently scouting out venues in Malibu and plans to spend upward of $10 million on the event. The story concludes with a source adding “the only drama will be Khloe and Kourtney fighting because they both like to be in charge.”

The Classic Double Wedding Trope

Gossip Cop has seen many double weddings announced, but none have come to pass. New Idea claimed Dannii and Kylie Minogue would get married together, but that never happened. Woman’s Day reported that Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox were planning weddings with Brad Pitt and Johnny McDaid. The fairy tale story is just a trope you can disregard.

Neither Are Engaged

Jenner was recently asked if Khloe was engaged after she posted a photo on Instagram featuring an auspicious ring. Jenner said “That’s a good ring. I think she just loves jewelry.” Kardashian and Thompson are frequently at the center of marriage speculation, but there doesn’t appear to be anything in the works right now.

As for Kourtney, well In Touch does note that she’s “famously marriage-shy.” She dated Scott Disick for nearly a decade and had three kids with him, but they never got engaged. Now we’re supposed to believe she’s getting hitched with Barker after dating for a few months? This double wedding is a complete fantasy, for neither have a wedding in the works.

Kardashian Weddings Never Happen

This is hardly the first time this tabloid has promised a Kardashian wedding, only for it to not happen. A 2018 cover story said Kardashian and Thompson had married in Malibu. A familiar location there ehh? Just last month, the same tabloid tried again and claimed Kardashian was engaged and pregnant, but that’s simply not true at all.

Gossip Cop will also note that In Touch promised that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott would wed in 2018. That never happened. Last week, it claimed Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian were “sisters at war.” All of these bogus stories prove that this tabloid just can’t keep up with the Kardashians.

