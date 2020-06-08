Kris Jenner Marrying Boyfriend Corey Gamble?

Rumor has it that Kris Jenner and her boyfriend Corey Gamble are preparing to get married and will televise the nuptials. Gossip Cop took special interest in this particular tabloid rumor, as we’d seen one like this before. In fact, two tabloids ran nearly identical stories and the similarities, and slight differences, between all three stories is what led us to our ultimate conclusion.
The rumors that Jenner was wedding Gamble first came on our radar a year ago, when NW reported that the couple had gotten engaged shortly before their attendance at the Met Gala. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star “flashed a giant rock on her finger,” which "sources" confirmed was an engagement ring Gamble had given her when he asked her to marry him the month before.
The outlet went on to report that Jenner was planning to spend “at least $1 million” in order to get the “made for TV wedding of her dreams,” since the camera’s for KUWTK would be “there to capture every moment.” Gossip Cop wound up passing on this rumor, since there was no real evidence to disprove the rumor, though we did note to ourselves that after one year had passed, the wedding had yet to occur. We’re glad we never forgot about it, however, because two tabloids recently covered the same story, but with some slight differences.
Since mentioning a ring worn at the Met Gala the year before would date the story, since the Met Gala was cancelled on account of coronavirus this year, there was no mention of it in either OK! or National Enquirer’s articles. Both outlets claim the budget is now at least $2 million, but one thing is consistent in all three pieces: Kris Jenner will be married surrounded by celebrities. “Kris has always considered herself a star and plans to surround herself with them on her special day,” a highly suspicious source told the Enquirer, while the OK!’s dubious insider told the outlet there’d be “tons of famous names in attendance.”
It’s not coincidental that the outlets published almost the exact same story, with only minor details changed. Even the article from a year ago reports a lot of the same details, but the televised wedding NW predicted would happen any day now has yet to occur. These tabloids very rarely have anything truthful to say about celebrities, especially the Kardashians and their matriarch, Kris Jenner. All three tabloids have been guilty of totally manufacturing stories about Jenner, which is why it’s hard for Gossip Cop to believe them now, so we’ve determined that these stories of Jenner and Corey Gamble’s imminent marriage are mostly false. Will they ever get married? Who knows, but it likely won’t be these shifty tabloids who break the news.
In the past, all three publications have reported false stories about Jenner. OK! claimed Jenner pitched Gwyneth Paltrow a reality series. Gossip Cop determined that was false. The Enquirer insisted that Steve Harvey’s wife had walked out on him because of the talk show host’s close relationship with Jenner. That, too, was incorrect. Even NW has been called out on this topic, back when they published a story claiming Jenner was secretly behind the love triangle featuring Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick, and Sofia Richie. That couldn’t be further from the truth. It’s easy to see through the tabloid lies when you know what to look for.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.