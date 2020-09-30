Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian Named In Sexual Harassment Suit

Additionally, it specifically mentions an issue of Jenner resting her hands on his thighs and groin, rubbing her pelvis against his back, touching his rear with her hands, and exposing parts of her body to him in a "lewd or suggestive manner." From there, according to the suit, the guard told Jenner to stop and brought the issue to his original company's human resources to no avail. Afterward, the man says he faced retaliation for his report and claims he was the victim of fabricated complaints and a suspension from working with Jenner, though he continued to work with Kourtney.