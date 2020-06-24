Kris Jenner Is Killing It On Instagram With These Sexy Snaps

Kris Jenner, and the rest of her family, are often written about in the tabloids, though those trashy outlets often get the story wrong. So many magazines claimed Jenner interfered with her daughters’ dating lives and careers that Gossip Cop compiled the false reports together in an article of their own. Last fall, In Touch went so far as to claim Jenner had forbidden her daughter Kim from moving to Wyoming with her husband Kanye West and their kids. Not only were Kim and West not moving to Wyoming, Jenner would never forbid them from doing so. Gossip Cop rated that story false.