Kris Jenner Is Killing It On Instagram With These Sexy Snaps

The Kardashian/Jenner kids are well known for their good looks, but the matron of the clan, Kris Jenner, definitely deserves some recognition for her beauty too. Jenner’s daughters, Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, Kendall, and Kylie, tend to hog all the attention, but it’s well past time the "momager" is acknowledged as the total hottie she is.
Though most of her posts to her Instagram page feature her famous progeny or full-throated endorsements of her kids’ products, Jenner loves to treat her followers to occasional sexy photos that rival the shots her daughters post all the time.
This past New Years was a boon time for Kris Jenner and the mother of six. She posted several photos of the various ensembles she wore for the occasion. She looked more like a model on the runway than a grandmother celebrating the New Year. Clearly Jenner had a hard time picking one outfit to wear on that momentous night, but luckily she had plenty of amazing looks to choose from.
The pantsuit is one of Jenner’s signature looks and no one pulls off the sophisticated, yet sexy businesswoman aesthetic better than Kris Jenner. The excellent tailoring, allowing every article to cling beautifully to Jenner’s enviable figure, is exquisite. Jenner can even make business casual look sexy.
It’s hard not to look good in head-to-toe Chanel and Jenner is no exception. The whole ensemble gives us Dion from Clueless vibes and we absolutely love it.
Even when Jenner is in vacation mode, she still knows how to live it up in the best way. We never thought we’d call someone in a muumuu sexy, but here we are. This is what Jenner drove us to. She makes that shapeless frock look hot.
Though Jenner doesn’t show off her curves quite as often as her daughters, when she does, it’s clear that the ladies got their figures from their mom. The 64-year-old looks unbelievable in her sheer, giraffe print jumpsuit that doesn’t leave much to the imagination.
This outfit gives us 1940’s movie star vibes. What’s not to love about a nearly floor length, fur-trimmed robe combined with a clingy shift dress? It just oozes glamour, which Jenner is obviously more than happy to soak up.
When Jenner gets playful is when she looks the best, in our humble opinion. That little leg kick is absolutely everything to us. It’s not just Kris Jenner’s unreal beauty that draws people in, it’s her magnetic personality and the charming demeanor that lights up a room. Sexy isn’t a big enough word to describe the momager of the Kardashian clan.
Kris Jenner, and the rest of her family, are often written about in the tabloids, though those trashy outlets often get the story wrong. So many magazines claimed Jenner interfered with her daughters’ dating lives and careers that Gossip Cop compiled the false reports together in an article of their own. Last fall, In Touch went so far as to claim Jenner had forbidden her daughter Kim from moving to Wyoming with her husband Kanye West and their kids. Not only were Kim and West not moving to Wyoming, Jenner would never forbid them from doing so. Gossip Cop rated that story false.