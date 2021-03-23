Kris Jenner Breaking Up With Boyfriend Corey Gamble? Everything We Know

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble met in 2014 through Kanye West. They became Instagram official in 2015 and have been together ever since. However, multiple rumors have said that the two are splitting up. Here are some stories Gossip Cop has confronted about Jenner and Gamble’s relationship.

Kris Jenner ‘Calling It Quits’

Back in 2017, In Touch claimed that Jenner and Gamble’s “three-year romance is coming to an end.” An alleged source said, “Kris is ready to call it quits with Corey. They have been fighting nonstop lately, and you can hear it in her voice that she is done.” The source of the fighting? Well, the tabloid never elaborated on that. Instead, it kept everything super vague. Another insider said, “Corey has become dead weight, just another person for Kris to worry about.” Since the tabloid never bothered to explain why or how he had become dead weight, Gossip Cop was extremely skeptical. Jenner and Gamble are still together over three years later, so this story was clearly false.

Can’t Have It Both Ways

RadarOnline hedged its bets and claimed that Jenner and Gamble were both breaking up and as happy as ever. In a story that misunderstood what Monaco is, the site noted how Jenner and Gamble were all smiles. This story came out a year after the site said the couple had broken up. There was no apology or even acknowledgment of its glaring mistake, but Gossip Cop remembers. The site flip-flopped its narrative once it was obvious the two were sticking together.

Kris Jenner Humiliated By Gigolo

According to the Globe, Jenner was feeling humiliated after her “long-suffering boytoy,” Gamble, threatened to dump her. A supposed source said, “He’s outgrown this role of glorified gigolo to Kris, who has been far from easy company of late.” Jenner, who was apparently “heavily involved in masterminding Kim’s divorce,” wasn’t showing Gamble any attention. Jenner’s schedule has been filled since the day she met Gamble, so it’s unclear why she suddenly wouldn’t have time for him. The two are content in the relationship they have, so Gossip Cop disregarded this trashy tabloid story.

Getting Married Instead?

NW was just one of many tabloids to report that Jenner and Gamble were tying the knot. Jenner was spotted with a “giant rock on her finger” at the Met Gala, seemingly proving that she was preparing the “made for TV wedding of her dreams.” The story then popped up in both OK! and the National Enquirer, where the cost of the wedding ballooned from $1 million to $2 million. The promised wedding simply never came to pass, and the small tweaks to the story were hardly proof that the wedding was actually on. Gamble and Jenner are content with the relationship the way it is, so this wedding story is completely manufactured.

The promotional material for Keeping Up with the Kardashians, as well as Jenner’s Instagram, reveals that the two are still together.

Despite this evidence, tabloids will still frequently claim that Gamble and Jenner are breaking up. The two are obviously still happy and still together.

