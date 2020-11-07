Kris Jenner And Corey Gamble: Will They Marry? A Relationship History

Kris Jenner has been married, and divorced, twice now, which makes fans of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star wonder what her plans are for her longtime boyfriend Corey Gamble. In fact, some fans probably wonder just how the mom-of-six first met her much younger boyfriend, given the pair’s 29-year age difference. In a strange way, it was Kris’ somewhat estranged son-in-law, Kanye West, who brought the two together, though he and Jenner’s daughters have later questioned whether Gamble is in the relationship for the right reasons.
Kanye West was responsible for introducing Corey Gamble into the Kardashian-Jenner family. In August 2014, West threw a party in Ibiza for fashion designer Riccardo Tisci's 40th birthday. Naturally a handful of the Kardashians, including Kim Kardashian and Kris and Kendall Jenner, attended the soiree. Who else was in attendance that night? None other than Gamble, and he instantly took notice of Kris, who had recently separated from her spouse of 25 years, Caitlyn Jenner.
Gamble chatted the newly single lady up and apparently the attraction was mutual. By October, Gamble was a regular face at big Kardashian events, like Kim’s 34th birthday party, as well as more casual, everyday get togethers, like dinner with the family and friends. Over time, Gamble even made his way onto the family’s reality show, though his introduction to the long-running reality series was a bit risqué.
In Corey Gamble’s first KUWTK appearance, his storyline revolved around all the loud sex he and Kris Jenner kept having around the house and how annoyed Kim was by it because she was trying to sleep — not exactly starting on the right foot. That tension between Gamble and Kris’ children, particularly her daughters Kim, Khloe, and Kendall, continued to grow.
In May 2019, Kim and Khloe discussed the fact that Kim’s husband, Kanye West, had texted Corey Gamble to express his suspicions about the fact that the family had never met anyone from Gamble’s family. “Kanye texts Corey something along the lines of, ‘Look, we don’t know you, we’ve never met any of your family members,’” Kim told Khloé. “Of course we’ve all felt that way and thought that, but for Kanye to just so bluntly say that to him — I feel like that was the wrong choice to make at that time.” Khloé agreed that “Kanye’s delivery wasn’t great,” but added that “the essence of what he said is true... We don’t know Corey like that.”
After being confronted with her children’s suspicions of her boyfriend, Kris Jenner pushed back forcefully, saying, “I want you to recognize that when you do question my relationship with Corey, it isn’t okay and it hurts feelings. I think what you guys don’t realize is Corey is really taking care of me like no one ever has in my entire life.” That put a stop to the rest of the Kardashians questioning Gamble, but that doesn’t mean that everyone continued to get along with him. Kendall Jenner had a particularly nasty argument with her mom’s boyfriend during the family’s trip to Palm Springs earlier this year.
During the trip, Kendall and her younger sister, Kylie Jenner, kept getting into fights, and Gamble had seemingly been siding with Kylie throughout the tension-filled night. Though Gamble denied a role in the fight, Kendall hit back, pointing out that he’d told her “[Expletive] you,” to her face, adding, “You can’t even say, ‘I’m sorry.’” Gamble quickly shot back,
You've been a rude person for years. You're an [expletive] when you feel like it, you get riled up for no reason. I'm about to tell you the truth about how you are. You don't apologize for nothing.
“You don't even know me,” Kendall heatedly replied. “Just because I don't kiss your ass doesn't mean I'm an [expletive]. I just don't [expletive] with you. The fact that I can't even get an apology.” Though things seemingly smoothed over between sisters Kendall and Kylie, it’s clear that Kendall isn’t a big fan of her mom’s boyfriend. Regardless, Kris Jenner has continued to stand by her man, which brings us back to rumors about Kris choosing Gamble as her third husband.
Although the tabloids have claimed for years that a third wedding was in Kris’ future, the famed momager has said herself that she’s not too keen on the idea. In September 2018, Kris appeared as a guest on the podcast Divorce Sucks With Laura Wasser where she discussed the likelihood of taking the plunge with Gamble. “You know, you never say never, but I often say it’s just not what I think I need to do again based on my past,” she explained. “I’m in a really great relationship right now, and I’m happy and I don’t want to mess that up.” Kris continued,
I don’t have the need to put on a long, white dress and walk down an aisle. I’ve done that. I’ve had the big wedding ... I think that I just feel really grateful and blessed for my past experiences and I’m looking forward to my future and I just don’t think that I want to go there.
With her “been there, done that” attitude about the prospect of matrimony, it’s obvious that it’s not something that Kris is too worried about. Even though she made her position on the subject crystal clear, there have still been tabloid reports that Kris is not only planning to wed Gamble, but that she’s planning to make the supposed nuptials a grand affair to be remembered for years to come.
Gossip Cop discovered three nearly identical stories from three different tabloids that claimed that Kris Jenner planned to wed her longtime boyfriend in a star-studded, million dollar ceremony. One tabloid even claimed that the wedding would be televised via the family’s reality show. Of course, only the biggest names in Hollywood would be invited to the lavish event, sources insisted, with one source telling the National Enquirer,
Kris has always considered herself a star and plans to surround herself with them on her special day.
Every single one of these outlets got the story wrong. Kris has long stated her reluctance for a third wedding and specifically said she was uninterested in doing the “big wedding” again. In the months since these reports were published, there has obviously not been a massive, televised, star-studded wedding, which justified our ruling that the stories were totally bogus.
Along with rumors of an impending wedding between Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble, there have also been numerous reports that the two would split up. Those shady reports turned out to be utterly false. Similarly, a rumor that Gamble and Kris were planning to adopt a baby together was also false. It never made much sense to Gossip Cop that these supermarket gossip rags would go to so much trouble to manufacture stories about Kris Jenner, especially since Kris appears on a reality show that showcases much of her personal life and relationships. By the time these outlets go to print, whatever rumors they peddle are usually made obsolete by the latest episode of KUWTK. It seems to be an exercise in futility, but the tabloids probably don’t know what that means.