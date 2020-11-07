Kris Jenner And Corey Gamble: Will They Marry? A Relationship History

Along with rumors of an impending wedding between Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble, there have also been numerous reports that the two would split up. Those shady reports turned out to be utterly false. Similarly, a rumor that Gamble and Kris were planning to adopt a baby together was also false. It never made much sense to Gossip Cop that these supermarket gossip rags would go to so much trouble to manufacture stories about Kris Jenner, especially since Kris appears on a reality show that showcases much of her personal life and relationships. By the time these outlets go to print, whatever rumors they peddle are usually made obsolete by the latest episode of KUWTK. It seems to be an exercise in futility, but the tabloids probably don’t know what that means.