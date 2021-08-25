Kris Jenner Having $2 Million Wedding With Corey Gamble, Reports Say

Kris Jenner’s been married twice, and she’s built empires on both names. Rumors swirl that she and longtime boyfriend Corey Gamble could be tying the knot. They’ve dated since 2014, so a wedding wouldn’t be shocking at all. Here are the latest stories Gossip Cop has heard surrounding the possible union.

Planning A TV Wedding

In Summer 2019, OK! published an article entitled “Kris & Corey Exchanging Vows!” A source said, “Kris was ready to give up on love before she met Corey, but he’s stepped up to the plate in a way she never imagined possible, as a lover and a soulmate, as well as co-head of the household.” She was already scouting venues for a fabulous televised wedding.

Gossip Cop was wary of the story, so we checked to see what Jenner herself has to say. In an interview with Laura Wasser, Jenner said, “I don’t have the need to put on a long, white dress and walk down an aisle. I’ve done that. I’ve had the big wedding … I just don’t think that I want to go there.” This directly contradicted OK!’s story. If they got married at all, it wouldn’t necessarily be a major televised event.

$1 Million Wedding

Around the same time, NW reported that Jenner and Gamble had gotten engaged shortly before the Met Gala. Jenner “flashed a giant rock on her finger,” and sources said it was an engagement ring. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was planning to spend “at least $1 million” on the “mad for TV wedding of her dreams.” The crew of KUWTK would be on hand to capture the ceremony, of course.

KUWTK came to an end before any wedding was filmed. Gossip Cop didn’t have enough proof to debunk this story at the time — it was a massive rock on her finger — but time has not been kind to the narrative. She and Gamble are still dating years later, so this was a bunch of hogwash.

$2 Million Wedding

The cost of this wedding is spiraling out of control. In the National Enquirer version of this story from 2020, Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble were once again hearing wedding bells. The couple was planning a $2 million California beach wedding. A source said, “Kris is finally ready to make things official — and do it in style! Money is no object!” Kanye West was set to perform, and Caitlyn Jenner was on the “do not invite list.”

One year later and much has changed. Caitlyn and Kris Jenner are in a good place at the moment, and West is now on the outs. This wedding did not happen, and we know Jenner doesn’t have any desire for a big wedding. She and Gamble could always elope, but it seems like they like things the way they are.