Gossip Cop

Honest Celebrity News & Gossip

Kris Jenner in a black and silver outfit with Corey Gamble in a blue suit Celebrities Kris Jenner Having $2 Million Wedding With Corey Gamble, Reports Say

Kris Jenner’s been married twice, and she’s built empires on both names. Rumors swirl that she and longtime boyfriend Corey Gamble could be tying the knot. They’ve dated since 2014, so a wedding wouldn’t be shocking at all. Here are the latest stories Gossip Cop has heard surrounding the possible union. Planning A TV Wedding […]

 by Matthew Radulski
Image of French mani Lifestyle The Fastest And Easiest Way To Get A French Manicure

This TikTok hack for the perfect French many is so easy and quick, you won't believe it actually works–but it does.

 by Kelsey Michal
Two photos featuring Sha'Carri Richardson and Allyson Felix News Sha’Carri Richardson’s Controversial Instagram Post About Allyson Felix Causes Backlash

Sha’Carri Richardson, who was denied a chance at achieving her Olympic dreams after testing positive for cannabis and garnered widespread support, is receiving new backlash after posting what seemed to be shade toward fellow runner Allyson Felix. Felix, who became the most decorated American track athlete of all time during the Tokyo 2021 Olympics, voiced […]

 by Brianna Morton
Salma Hayek in a very low cut purple dress in front of photographers News Salma Hayek Stuns With Weekend Pool Selfie

Salma Hayek is proving Little Miss Popular with her latest pool snap, one the 54-year-old actress shared as she gave off a #sundayvibes with her 18.5 million Instagram followers over the weekend. The MCU star, known for embracing the platform’s hashtags, was all smiles in a luxurious waterside setting on Sunday, with the snap taking […]

 by Rebecca Cukier
Celebrities

Kris Jenner Having $2 Million Wedding With Corey Gamble, Reports Say

M
Matthew Radulski
6:00 pm, August 25, 2021
Kris Jenner in a black and silver outfit with Corey Gamble in a blue suit
(Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Kris Jenner’s been married twice, and she’s built empires on both names. Rumors swirl that she and longtime boyfriend Corey Gamble could be tying the knot. They’ve dated since 2014, so a wedding wouldn’t be shocking at all. Here are the latest stories Gossip Cop has heard surrounding the possible union.

Planning A TV Wedding

In Summer 2019, OK! published an article entitled “Kris & Corey Exchanging Vows!” A source said, “Kris was ready to give up on love before she met Corey, but he’s stepped up to the plate in a way she never imagined possible, as a lover and a soulmate, as well as co-head of the household.” She was already scouting venues for a fabulous televised wedding.

Gossip Cop was wary of the story, so we checked to see what Jenner herself has to say. In an interview with Laura Wasser, Jenner said, “I don’t have the need to put on a long, white dress and walk down an aisle. I’ve done that. I’ve had the big wedding … I just don’t think that I want to go there.” This directly contradicted OK!’s story. If they got married at all, it wouldn’t necessarily be a major televised event.

$1 Million Wedding

Around the same time, NW reported that Jenner and Gamble had gotten engaged shortly before the Met Gala. Jenner “flashed a giant rock on her finger,” and sources said it was an engagement ring. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was planning to spend “at least $1 million” on the “mad for TV wedding of her dreams.” The crew of KUWTK would be on hand to capture the ceremony, of course.

KUWTK came to an end before any wedding was filmed. Gossip Cop didn’t have enough proof to debunk this story at the time — it was a massive rock on her finger — but time has not been kind to the narrative. She and Gamble are still dating years later, so this was a bunch of hogwash.

$2 Million Wedding

The cost of this wedding is spiraling out of control. In the National Enquirer version of this story from 2020, Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble were once again hearing wedding bells. The couple was planning a $2 million California beach wedding. A source said, “Kris is finally ready to make things official — and do it in style! Money is no object!” Kanye West was set to perform, and Caitlyn Jenner was on the “do not invite list.”

One year later and much has changed. Caitlyn and Kris Jenner are in a good place at the moment, and West is now on the outs. This wedding did not happen, and we know Jenner doesn’t have any desire for a big wedding. She and Gamble could always elope, but it seems like they like things the way they are.

More News From Gossip Cop

Kim Kardashian Calling Off Divorce From Kanye West, Reuniting Six Months After Split?
Did Kim Kardashian Get Her Butt Reduced To Be Taken More Seriously As A Humanitarian?
Kanye West ‘Slams’ Ex-Wife Kim Kardashian For ‘Flashing’ At The Vatican?
Fans Suspect Kim Kardashian’s Got A New Mystery Man
  • ©Copyright 2021
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.