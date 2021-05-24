Kourtney Kardashian’s Green Bikini Looks More Like Lingerie Than Swimwear, See The Pic For Yourself

Kourtney Kardashian’s latest Instagram post has us all green with envy. In a montage of ten photos featuring the color, it’s the first one that’s going to grab everyone’s attention. In the photo, Kardashian is perched on her knees in a lounge chair on the beach in a tiny green bikini that frankly looks more like underwear than a bikini. The photo comes a day after Kardashian fired back at trolls who claimed she’d changed her style completely after she started dating Travis Barker. But we’ll get to that.

Green Bikini, Green Dress, Green Robe

The collection, simply captioned “greenalicious LOL,” features three photos of the oldest Kardashian sister, two photos of her kids (dressed in green, of course), a couple of photos of tropical locations looking lush and, you guessed it, green, and a plate of kiwi fruit. While the reality star looks stunning in the green robe and the green dress, she led with the bikini for a good reason. The mother of three looks great as she settles in under a palm tree, shades on, presumably taking in a spectacular ocean view.

Pushing Back On Trolls

Of course, bikini shots are nothing new for Kourtney Kardashian, nor are social media trolls. Yesterday, Kardashian posted a photo of herself sitting at a bar wearing a bustier, ripped jeans, and a fur coat. She posted it as a tribute to her half-sister, Kendall Jenner, who rolled out her new 818 Tequila with a lavish party over the weekend. Still, trolls were quick to say Kardashian’s style was “changing” because she is dating punk-rocker Travis Barker. Kardashian was quick to shut down the commenter though. “And her style begins to change” fired the troublemaker, to which Kourtney responded, “This picture is from 2019 but ok.” Obviously, the photo goes back to well before she started hooking up with the Blink-182 drummer, who went public with their romance in February.

Kardashian and Barker have been subjected to a lot of rumors in the gossip media since announcing their relationship, some of which have been thoroughly debunked by Gossip Cop. The couple seems, well, very happy, to put it lightly, based on their very public displays of very affectionate behavior, but they aren’t ready to get married — at least, not yet.

