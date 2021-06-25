Kourtney Kardashian Wears Sexy Green Lingerie As She Shows Off Sparkly New Grill

Gossip Cop

Honest Celebrity News & Gossip

Background of Bill And Hillary Clinton with a photo of John Legend and Chrissy Teigen embedded in the bottom right corner News The Clinton’s $250 Million Divorce, John Legend Done With Chrissy Teigen, And This Week’s Top Marriage Woes Reports

Love is apparently not in the air for these high-profile couples. From wandering eyes to national scandals, multiple reports have surfaced in the last week claiming multi-million dollar divorces are in the works for many famous pairs. Gossip Cop investigated each and every one, check out our findings below. Report: Hillary Clinton ‘Finally Dumping’ Bill […]

 by Laura Hohenstein
A photo of Wendy Williams making an impassioned speech is laid on top of a photo of Jamie Spears on the red carpet News Wendy Williams’ Latest Controversial Statement Scrubbed From ‘Wendy Williams Show’ YouTube Channel

Wendy Williams has had an extreme change of heart after listening to Britney Spears’ emotional testimony about her experience being under a conservatorship for 13 years. Previously, the Wendy Williams Show host had sided with Britney’s father, Jamie Spears, and argued that the pop star still needed to be controlled by a conservator. Now the […]

 by Brianna Morton
Image of three various self tanners. Lifestyle 5 Self Tanners That Will Give You Glowy Skin Without The Stink Or Streaks

I searched the internet for the best self-tanners that are safe, sans streaks and smell great. Here’s what I found.

 by Melanie A. Davis
Blake Shelton, in a dark blazer, cuddles up with Gwen Stefani, in a red dress Celebrities Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton Secretly Married, Planning Second Public Wedding, Per Report

Are Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton already married? Multiple reports are promising details about their secret wedding. Gossip Cop investigates. ‘Sweet Escape’ According to the National Enquirer, Stefani and Shelton have accidentally let it slip that they’ve already gotten married. Stefani posted a photo of herself to Instagram with the caption “she’s getting married,” and […]

 by Matthew Radulski
News

Kourtney Kardashian Wears Sexy Green Lingerie As She Shows Off Sparkly New Grill

B
Brianna Morton
10:48 am, June 25, 2021
Kourtney Kardashian wears a little black dress on the red carpet
(Eugene Powers/Shutterstock.com)

Kourtney Kardashian must love the way she looks in green lingerie because the reality star donned some seriously sexy underwear for her latest Instagram post. She looked so stunning in her green and black lace bra that it almost distracted from Kardashian’s new grill. The twinkling new mouthpiece made the Poosh founder look a bit vampiric, which was a surprisingly hot look for her. 

Kourtney Kardashian Wears Sexy Lace Bra With A Bite

Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum Kourtney Kardashian recently uploaded a series of sizzling selfies to Instagram and each one was somehow hotter than the last. Kardashian clearly took the pictures to show off her new mouthpiece, a set of diamond-encrusted pieces that fit over her canine teeth. The dazzling accessory made Kardashian seem a bit like a vampire, which she playfully noted with a vampire emoji in the caption. 

Despite the almost blinding new grill that Kardashian flashed at the camera with a cheeky grimace, it was what she was wearing that stole all the attention. The black lace bra had a charming emerald strap along the middle to give it a pop of color and the bright green hue looked amazing against Kardashian’s deeply tanned skin. In the series of photos, Kardashian twisted back and forth as she tossed her long, dark hair around. 

Her loose, messy locks gave the picture an added air of intimacy despite Kardashian’s almost silly expressions at times. Clearly she was focused on showing off her new mouth bling, but who could focus on what her mouth was doing when she was showing off her other goods in a sultry display? 

Green is clearly Kourtney Kardashian’s color. The mom-of-three had previously uploaded a photo of herself wearing a similarly green bikini, which we thought looked an awful lot like a set of lingerie. It definitely didn’t look like the kind of suit that you’d ever be crass enough to get wet. No, that gorgeous swimsuit is the sort that sits safely in a pool lounger, making its wearer look like a million bucks. 

More News From Gossip Cop

Kourtney Kardashian Gives Us A Peek Up Her Skirt In Sultry New Post

Kourtney Kardashian ‘Lesbian Lovers’ With Addison Rae Despite 21 Year Age Gap?

Scott Disick ‘Scared’ Of Travis Barker?

Kourtney Kardashian Throws Shade At Sisters In G-String Shot Of Her Own After Being Left Out

Jessica Simpson’s Marriage In Trouble After Husband Is Spotted With Another Woman?

  • ©Copyright 2021
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.