Kourtney Kardashian Wears Sexy Green Lingerie As She Shows Off Sparkly New Grill

Kourtney Kardashian must love the way she looks in green lingerie because the reality star donned some seriously sexy underwear for her latest Instagram post. She looked so stunning in her green and black lace bra that it almost distracted from Kardashian’s new grill. The twinkling new mouthpiece made the Poosh founder look a bit vampiric, which was a surprisingly hot look for her.

Kourtney Kardashian Wears Sexy Lace Bra With A Bite

Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum Kourtney Kardashian recently uploaded a series of sizzling selfies to Instagram and each one was somehow hotter than the last. Kardashian clearly took the pictures to show off her new mouthpiece, a set of diamond-encrusted pieces that fit over her canine teeth. The dazzling accessory made Kardashian seem a bit like a vampire, which she playfully noted with a vampire emoji in the caption.

Despite the almost blinding new grill that Kardashian flashed at the camera with a cheeky grimace, it was what she was wearing that stole all the attention. The black lace bra had a charming emerald strap along the middle to give it a pop of color and the bright green hue looked amazing against Kardashian’s deeply tanned skin. In the series of photos, Kardashian twisted back and forth as she tossed her long, dark hair around.

Her loose, messy locks gave the picture an added air of intimacy despite Kardashian’s almost silly expressions at times. Clearly she was focused on showing off her new mouth bling, but who could focus on what her mouth was doing when she was showing off her other goods in a sultry display?

Green is clearly Kourtney Kardashian’s color. The mom-of-three had previously uploaded a photo of herself wearing a similarly green bikini, which we thought looked an awful lot like a set of lingerie. It definitely didn’t look like the kind of suit that you’d ever be crass enough to get wet. No, that gorgeous swimsuit is the sort that sits safely in a pool lounger, making its wearer look like a million bucks.

