John Goodman's Health Crisis, Wendy Williams' Breakdown, And More Gossip From This Week

This week has seen a number of stories about health scares and worried friends. Here's what you might have missed so far.

by Griffin Matis
Michelle Obama Getting '$1 Million Makeover' To Save Marriage?

Is Michelle Obama getting a $1 million makeover to make Barack Obama drool? Gossip Cop investigates the rumor. ‘Michelle’s Million-Buck Makeover!’ According to the National Enquirer, “starstruck Michelle Obama is splurging on a million-dollar head-to-toe makeover… in a bid to conquer Tinseltown and spice up her marriage.” A source says, “Michelle is getting this spruce-up […]

 by Matthew Radulski
Spike Lee's Kids, Satchel And Jackson, Make History As 2021 Golden Globe Ambassadors

Get details on 2021 Golden Globe Ambassadors Satchel And Jackson Lee—children of Spike Lee.

 by Deb Taylor
News

Kourtney Kardashian Throws Shade At Sisters In G-String Shot Of Her Own After Being Left Out

H
Hugh Scott
11:33 am, February 19, 2021
Kourtney Kardashian wearing a jacket, opened to reveal a skimpy bra
(Getty Images)

Kourtney Kardashian was noticeably absent from a sexy photo shoot involving three of her sisters, Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner. Now Kourtney is showing her sense of humor, along with her sexy side, with a photo wearing identical SKIMS lingerie as her sisters.

“Since I wasn’t invited to the sister shoot …” Kourtney cheekily captioned the photo of her on her knees in her closet, wearing the now very famous red g-string designed by her sister, Kim.

Last week, Kim, Kylie, Kendall all posted videos and photos from behind the scenes of the shoot feature the three of them wearing slightly different styles of the new underwear, along with matching Yeezy-brand clear heels. Kourtney, along with Khloe, weren’t part of the original shoot, but obviously, this isn’t really about the two missing Kardashians being upset, as Kourtney is clearly just having fun.

