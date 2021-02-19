Kourtney Kardashian Throws Shade At Sisters In G-String Shot Of Her Own After Being Left Out

Kourtney Kardashian was noticeably absent from a sexy photo shoot involving three of her sisters, Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner. Now Kourtney is showing her sense of humor, along with her sexy side, with a photo wearing identical SKIMS lingerie as her sisters.

“Since I wasn’t invited to the sister shoot …” Kourtney cheekily captioned the photo of her on her knees in her closet, wearing the now very famous red g-string designed by her sister, Kim.

Last week, Kim, Kylie, Kendall all posted videos and photos from behind the scenes of the shoot feature the three of them wearing slightly different styles of the new underwear, along with matching Yeezy-brand clear heels. Kourtney, along with Khloe, weren’t part of the original shoot, but obviously, this isn’t really about the two missing Kardashians being upset, as Kourtney is clearly just having fun.

More News From Gossip Cop

Lori Loughlin Now Divorcing Mossimo Giannulli Over College Admission Scandal?

7 Celeb-Loved Brands That Are Actually Affordable

Wendy Williams Needs ‘Emergency Psychological Care?’

Dolly Parton’s Husband Has ‘Months’ To Live?

John Goodman ‘Running Out Of Time’?