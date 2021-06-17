Kourtney Kardashian Pregnant With Baby #4?

Out of all her siblings, Kourtney Kardashian is known for starting the next generation of the Kardashian/Jenner clan with the birth of her son, Mason, in 2009. Now, the reality star is mom to a total of three kids with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, but one tabloid is claiming she may be adding one more kid to her brood. Gossip Cop investigates.

Is Kourtney Kardashian Pregnant?

“Is Kourtney Pregnant?” the title of an article in In Touch’s most recent issue asks. After the 42-year-old reality star posted an Instagram photo of herself enjoying a large McDonald’s fries and a heart-shaped box of chocolates, the magazine speculated that Kardashian could be pregnant.

“Kourt has been craving fast food,” an unnamed inside source spilled, noting the eldest Kardashian sibling “has openly discussed wanting another baby.” The reality star was also spotted with her boyfriend Travis Barker at Mount Cedar-Sinai Medical Center on June 2. “Between her not worrying about what she eats and the hospital visits, there’s buzz that she’s pregnant with his baby!” the article declares.

The outlet doubled down on its claim, even going as far as to predict the possible newest member of the Kardashian/Jenner clan would be a girl because of a photo series on Instagram where Kardashian wore a variety of pink outfits. Of course, the caption read “pinkalicious.” The same photo series included other bits of the rag’s social media evidence, including a photo of Kourtney walking around with a very pregnant Khloe Kardashian and a Christmas tree adorned with pink ornaments next to a baby crib. This must mean the baby will be born in December, right?

What’s Really Going On

Wrong. Not everything the Kardashians post has a hidden meaning or agenda. Just because Barker posted a picture of two raspberries on Instagram doesn’t mean his girlfriend is pregnant with twins that are currently that size in her womb. Yes, that was also a wild bit of info tucked away in the article. He also posted a video of himself going down an inflatable waterslide. That doesn’t mean Kourtney is having a water birth. Despite the outlet’s focus on Kourtney Kardashian’s Instagram, it somehow missed the fact that she doesn’t look remotely pregnant in any of her posts. Instead, the most recent photos display her toned tummy.

While the two may want to have kids together, In Touch and their unnamed unreliable sources wouldn’t know that. In fact, the publication has been lying about the reality star for years. In 2017, it reported that Kourtney Kardashian wanted at least six kids and was ready for a fourth. Jump forward to earlier this month, the same magazine claimed sister Kim Kardashian was having an affair with Barker and that Kourtney had cut off her relationship with her younger sister. Neither story ended up being true.

