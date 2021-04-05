Kourtney Kardashian ‘Lesbian Lovers’ With Addison Rae Despite 21 Year Age Gap?

Are Kourtney Kardashian and TikTok star Addison Rae “lesbian lovers?” A popular gossip blog alleged that the two are having a “love affair.” Gossip Cop looked into the accusation and came to our own conclusion.

Kourtney Kardashian, Addison Rae Having Secret “Love Affair?”

MediaTakeOut reported over the weekend that Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Kourtney Kardashian was carrying on a “love affair” with Addison Rae. The outlet maintained that Kourtney’s “4-year-old son Mason” had started the rumors.

In a teaser for an upcoming episode of KUWTK, Kim and Khloe Kardashian are curious about Kourtney’s friendship with the then-19-year-old, especially considering the fact that Kourtney is 41-years-old. Kim questioned Kourtney’s son, Mason, who is actually 11-years-old, not four as the blog stated, about his mom’s sleepovers with Rae. When she asked where Rae slept when she came over, Mason answered that she spent the night in Kourtney’s room.

This was apparently all the proof MTO News needed in order to make allegations that Kourtney and Rae were “lesbian lovers.” It shouldn’t come as any surprise that there’s no truth to the allegations. Despite the gossip blog’s insinuations, Rae and Kourtney are not romantically involved, the two are simply friends. The blog clearly just made up a story to match the narrative from the KUWTK trailer for an episode that hasn’t even been fully released yet.

This shady outlet also conveniently forgets that the episode was taped over the summer and that Kourtney has since begun dating Travis Barker. This isn’t even the first time MTO has accused Kourtney of being a lesbian. A few months back, it claimed she’d finally “come out” and “leaked” a photo of her new wife. The story was completely, embarrassingly false. This outlet has a habit of publishing false stories about the rich and famous’ sexualities. Mary J. Blige was accused by the site of being a lesbian last year as well. We think we’re beginning to see a pattern.

