Kourtney Kardashian Having 'Flirty' Late Night Calls With Tristan Thompson?

Gossip Cop's Take

It’s a trend for tabloids to claim the Kardashian sisters are dating each other’s exes, but it’s never been true. One tabloid claimed Scott Disick was trying to date Kylie Jenner, another insisted that Khloe and Disick were already secretly dating. Neither claim was true, and neither is this one. If something like this really did happen, could Kourtney and Khloe still hang out together as if it was no big deal? That's unlikely. It’s also a stretch to say that Disick “ditched” rehab. In reality, someone took a photo of him and exposed that he was in the treatment center, totally violating his privacy. After the breach, Disick chose to leave the facility, as was his right.