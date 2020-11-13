Kourtney Kardashian Having 'Flirty' Late Night Calls With Tristan Thompson?

Was Kourtney Kardashian “flirting with disaster” by having late-night phone calls with Tristan Thompson? One tabloid reported that the eldest Kardashian sister wasn’t exactly “immune” from the NBA star’s charms and risked younger sister Khloe Kardashian’s ire if she went any further with Thompson. Gossip Cop looked into the claims and can set the story straight.
According to Star, Khloe Kardashian ought to be on high alert about the way her older sister, Kourtney, has been hitting up Tristan Thompson late at night. The tabloid insisted that Kourtney had been “cozying up” to Thompson and seeking “comforting” from him. A so-called “insider” for the outlet snitched that after Scott Disick “ditched rehab after less than a week,” Kourtney needed “comforting, and she’s been crying on Tristan’s shoulder more and more.”
The two were supposedly having late night talking sessions over the phone, and the vibe between them was beginning to become a little too close to the line. A “pal” told the tabloid, “Everyone knows what a flirt Tristan is, and Kourtney’s not exactly immune from his charms.” In the end, the pal had a dire warning for Kourtney if she let her “flirting” go any further: Khloe would be “livid.”
She’s playing with fire!
It’s a trend for tabloids to claim the Kardashian sisters are dating each other’s exes, but it’s never been true. One tabloid claimed Scott Disick was trying to date Kylie Jenner, another insisted that Khloe and Disick were already secretly dating. Neither claim was true, and neither is this one. If something like this really did happen, could Kourtney and Khloe still hang out together as if it was no big deal? That's unlikely. It’s also a stretch to say that Disick “ditched” rehab. In reality, someone took a photo of him and exposed that he was in the treatment center, totally violating his privacy. After the breach, Disick chose to leave the facility, as was his right.
As for Tristan Thompson, he and Khloe Kardashian reconciled over the summer and things seem to be going well for them. It seems highly unlikely that they’d do so if there was proof that Thompson was having borderline inappropriate, late-night phone calls with Kardashian’s sister. In fact, a source close to the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star told People that Khloe is “very impressed” with how Thompson “has stepped up.”
Their focus is True and they keep doing fun family activities together. Khloe really believes that things will continue to be great even after Tristan has to return to work.
It's not a surprise to Gossip Cop that Star would sink so low as to accuse Kourtney Kardashian of practically starting an affair with the father of her sister's baby. This is the same tabloid, after all, that claimed Khloe Kardashian was worried about running out of money. The reality star is not in danger of going broke, she's just the hapless victim of a cruel tabloid trying to entice readers in any sleazy way it can.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.