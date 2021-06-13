Gossip Cop

Honest Celebrity News & Gossip

Screenshot of Ryan Seacrest looking a little wonky on American Idol Celebrities Was Ryan Seacrest Diagnosed With An ‘Incurable Disease’ After Surprise Vacation?

Ryan Seacrest is arguably one of the busiest TV presenters in Hollywood. However, last year, one tabloid claimed the host was running “himself to the ground” causing an incurable disease to take over his life. Gossip Cop is revisiting the story to see how well Seacrest is doing today.  Did Ryan Seacrest Have An Illness […]

 by Cortland Ann
Image of a broken heart behind a couple walking away from each other. Lifestyle If You Answer Yes To These Questions, You May Want To Reconsider Your Romance

If you answer yes to these 10 questions, you may want to reconsider your relationship.

 by Melanie A. Davis
Kourtney Kardashian wearing a low cut black suit jacket on the red carpet. News Kourtney Kardashian Gives Us A Peek Up Her Skirt In Sultry New Post

Love them or hate them, the Kardashians know a thing or two when it comes to their social presence. The outfits, the hair, the poses — it’s almost like it’s what they do for a living. Keeping things fresh might seem like a daunting task, but the Kardashians always seem to keep us on our […]

 by Laura Hohenstein
Chris Brown in a blue racing jacket with various logos printed on it. Celebrities Chris Brown Net Worth: How Much The R&B Singer Is Worth In 2021

He has a problematic past, but has it impacted his bottom line? Get the details on Chris Brown's net worth in 2021.

 by Deb Taylor
News

Kourtney Kardashian Gives Us A Peek Up Her Skirt In Sultry New Post

L
Laura Hohenstein
9:00 am, June 13, 2021
Kourtney Kardashian wearing a low cut black suit jacket on the red carpet.
(Tinseltown/Shutterstock.com)

Love them or hate them, the Kardashians know a thing or two when it comes to their social presence. The outfits, the hair, the poses — it’s almost like it’s what they do for a living.

Keeping things fresh might seem like a daunting task, but the Kardashians always seem to keep us on our toes, with the eldest sister leading the pack.

In a recent Instagram post, Kourtney Kardashian posted a series of tempting photos showcases her true seductive powers. While it starts innocent enough, it quickly progresses in sexiness.

The Post Is Simply Captioned ‘Hi’

Kourtney starts the collection innocently enough facing the camera straight on. With lips slightly agape and sultry eyes, she definitely has all our attention.

Swiping right we get a new view of Kourtney, who is now farther back from the camera giving us a better glimpse of her blackfit. Wearing a skintight black t-shirt paired with a sporty black skirt with statement zippers, Kourt is upping the ante with just a peek of thigh.

Yet the third swipe is where the “magic” happens. Kneeling on the floor, Kourtney has both hands on her inner thighs, slightly hiking up her skirt just below her naughty bits. The subtle upward angle of the camera only amplifies the sultriness of the shot.

To cap the collection, Kourtney ends with a more playful shot of her on a bed with pouty lips and hair tousled about. The slight booty tooch and kneeling posture says it all.

Hook, link and sinker–she caught us. Or as Jerry Maguire would say, you had me at hello.

More From Gossip Cop

Miley Cyrus Gives Fans Cheeky Peek At Curves In Tiny Thong Bodysuit

Kanye West Scores New Celebrity Suitor Amid Divorce From Kim Kardashian

Pantsless Lady Gaga Gives Fans Stunning View Of Her Best Assets

  • ©Copyright 2021
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.