Kourtney Kardashian Gives Us A Peek Up Her Skirt In Sultry New Post

Love them or hate them, the Kardashians know a thing or two when it comes to their social presence. The outfits, the hair, the poses — it’s almost like it’s what they do for a living.

Keeping things fresh might seem like a daunting task, but the Kardashians always seem to keep us on our toes, with the eldest sister leading the pack.

In a recent Instagram post, Kourtney Kardashian posted a series of tempting photos showcases her true seductive powers. While it starts innocent enough, it quickly progresses in sexiness.

The Post Is Simply Captioned ‘Hi’

Kourtney starts the collection innocently enough facing the camera straight on. With lips slightly agape and sultry eyes, she definitely has all our attention.

Swiping right we get a new view of Kourtney, who is now farther back from the camera giving us a better glimpse of her blackfit. Wearing a skintight black t-shirt paired with a sporty black skirt with statement zippers, Kourt is upping the ante with just a peek of thigh.

Yet the third swipe is where the “magic” happens. Kneeling on the floor, Kourtney has both hands on her inner thighs, slightly hiking up her skirt just below her naughty bits. The subtle upward angle of the camera only amplifies the sultriness of the shot.

To cap the collection, Kourtney ends with a more playful shot of her on a bed with pouty lips and hair tousled about. The slight booty tooch and kneeling posture says it all.

Hook, link and sinker–she caught us. Or as Jerry Maguire would say, you had me at hello.

