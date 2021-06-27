Kourtney Kardashian ‘Blindsided’ By Kim’s Confession She ‘Hooked Up’ With Travis Barker?

It’s been six months since Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker announced their relationship. However, one tabloid claimed a few months ago that Kourtney was not the first Kardashian Barker has been with. Apparently, Kim was the one who first caught the Blink-182 singer’s eye and Kourtney can’t get over it. Gossip Cop investigates.

Barker’s first wife, Shanna Moakler accused Barker of cheating on her with Kim Kardashian sometime during their 2004-2008 marriage back in May. According to heat, the revelation has completely upended the family. “This has totally blindsided Kourt,” an insider told the magazine. “She confronted Kim, demanding she come clean with the full details of what happened between her and Travis. Kim wound up confessing they’d hooked up a whole lot more than she previously let on.”

Using an old 2006 interview where the drummer called Kim “eye candy” as evidence, the source continued spilling. “Kim says it was just a few innocent hookups and at no point did they fall for each other. She’s reassured Kourt there’s zero reason for her to be upset, but Kourtney feels like her trust has been broken.” However, the publication reassured its readers that Kourtney plans to stay with Barker. “She’s still totally besotted with him. She’s giving him a pass, but it’ll take a bit longer to forgive Kim,” the insider finished.

Who’s Telling The Truth?

This is a classic case of words being twisted around. It’s important to note the “salacious” 2006 interview is not as damning as the publication would like you to think. In reality, Barker was just talking about which women he found attractive. There is no evidence that he and Kim dated. When this rumor first surfaced back in May, albeit perpetrated by Moakler, Kim shut down the story on an Instagram live. “False narrative!” Kim wrote in response to a fan question. “We’ve been friends for years and I’m so happy for him and Kourt.”

The sisters appeared together on the Keeping Up With The Kardashian reunion and seemed to support each other and get along fine. Whether or not the hookup happened, everything is fine between the sisters. In Touch ran a similar story in May, alleging Kourtney told Kim, “You’re dead to me.” Gossip Cop debunked both stories.

Can’t Get Their Facts Straight

As a source, heat has never been accurate when talking about the Kardashian family. In February the outlet claimed Kourtney’s ex Scott Disick was “seething” that she was now seeing Barker. Two months later they alleged the new couple was already discussing having babies and getting married because the pair is known to be overly affectionate on social media. Gossip Cop has busted every single lie they’ve printed about the family.

