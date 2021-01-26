Kourtney Kardashian And Scott Disick Want Another Baby?

Kourtney Kardashian is all over the news this week. Is it because she and Scott Disick are expecting their fourth child? Gossip Cop investigates.
According to Heat, “it’s never really been over between” Kardashian and Disick. The tabloid says a possible reconciliation and pregnancy “is bound to thrill fans.” A “teaser for an upcoming episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians more than hinted that they were getting ready for baby number four.” In the teaser, Kim asks Kourtney “are you pregnant?” The article concludes by saying “Kourtney’s silence is deafening.”
The tabloid simply saw a teaser for an upcoming episode of KUWTK, but what Heat doesn’t seem to understand is that this footage was filmed a long time ago. The trailer in question was first revealed in September which means the footage likely comes from last summer, meaning Kardashian would be about six months along by now. She is not.
This tabloid is using a cliffhanger in an advertisement for a reality show as hard evidence, but it’s really just an advertisement that should be taken for the heightened drama that it is.
This is an excellent story to prove how little the tabloid actually knows about the Kardashians. This week, the world learned that Kardashian and Travis Barker have started dating. As for Disick, he’s dating 19-year-old model Amelia Hamlin and is reportedly happy for Kardashian.
If this tabloid actually had any real insight, it would’ve happily broken the news about the new Barker and Kardashian pairing. Since both Kardashian and Disick are onto their next chapters, it looks impossible that a fourth child is on the way right now, so Gossip Cop is busting in this story.
Heat doesn’t have the best track record when it comes to the Kardashian family. In 2018, it claimed Kim was going to run for President in 2020, but that never happened, though Kanye West did. Sort of. It also claimed Kim was going to open a luxury hotel. While Kim is a very busy person with many different projects, a hotel is not on the list.
As for Kourtney, this tabloid frequently publishes stories about her and Disick getting back together. In 2018 it claimed Kourtney wanted him back, and a year later she was apparently trying to stop his engagement with Sofia Richie. Disick and Kardashian are always going to be close as co-parents, but for now, their on-again-off-again relationship is firmly shifted to off. There is no fourth baby on the way, so this story is false.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
