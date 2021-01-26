Kourtney Kardashian And Scott Disick Want Another Baby?

As for Kourtney, this tabloid frequently publishes stories about her and Disick getting back together. In 2018 it claimed Kourtney wanted him back, and a year later she was apparently trying to stop his engagement with Sofia Richie. Disick and Kardashian are always going to be close as co-parents, but for now, their on-again-off-again relationship is firmly shifted to off. There is no fourth baby on the way, so this story is false.