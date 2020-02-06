Kobe Bryant Is All Over The Tabloids This Week: Here’s Why That’s Problematic

By Andrew Shuster |

Kobe Bryant’s tragic death is a major topic in the tabloids this week – with the stories ranging from speculation about how his family is grieving, the details of his memorial service and what occurred during the helicopter crash that killed him. These unsubstantiated articles don’t appear to be based on any real “insider” information. Instead, the gossip media is exploiting Bryant’s death in ways that are both insensitive and wrong.

One of the main culprits this week is In Touch, which has a cover story reading, “Kobe’s Legacy: The Secret Letters He Left His Daughters.” According to the outlet, Bryant had written a series of letters to his daughters, Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, Capri, 7 months, and the late Gianna, 13, who died in the crash with her father. An unknown “source” tells the magazine, “It’s a piece of him he left behind… While he would never share with anyone its contents, I imagine he told them how proud he was of them, how they made him a better man, how he wanted them to be independent and, of course, how much he loved them. Hopefully they’re of some comfort to the girls right now.”

Gossip Cop can’t confirm whether or not these “secret letters” exist, but even if they do, the ”insider” admits their contents are unknown. So even if there are “secret letters,” they were very personal and private, which makes it unlikely he told many people about them. Are we to believe that someone in Bryant’s close inner circle decided to spill the scoop to a tabloid? In Touch is the same publication that recently published a cover story about Brad Pitt proposing to Jennifer Aniston at the Golden Globes – which didn’t happen, so excuse us for being skeptical of the magazine’s trustworthiness.

It’s more likely that the tabloid is taking advantage of the fact that Bryant was known to write letters. In 2016, the former Lakers star wrote a piece for The Players’ Tribune titled, “Letter to My Younger Self.” Bryant also wrote a letter to the game of basketball, which was later turned into the Oscar-winning short film Dear Basketball. The idea that Bryant had a propensity for writing letters isn’t something only In Touch would know.

The magazine, however, wasn’t content on keeping things heartfelt. Later in the piece, it’s alleged there’s “drama over” Bryant’s memorial service. An alleged tipster says the former NBA star’s loved ones can’t agree on “the scale” of the funeral, with some wanting it held at the Staples Center and others wanting it moved to a “football stadium.” There’s zero evidence to support these claims. Bryant also had a tumultuous relationship with his parents, which leads the “source” to wonder if it will be “awkward” for them to attend his funeral.

Meanwhile, Life & Style published an even more distasteful story about how Bryant’s wife, Vanessa, is “struggling to cope” with his death. The tabloid writes, “A source tells Life & Style that Vanessa and her daughters are still reeling from the sudden passing of Kobe and Gianna, noting even little Capri seems to sense the tension.” Speculating about how much “tension” a 7-month-old baby is feeling following the death of her father and sister might be a new low for the tabloids. “Getting out of bed, eating breakfast, nothing is normal anymore,” adds the unidentified insider. In other words, Vanessa and her daughters are in tremendous grief? Is that really the “exclusive” scoop the tabloid is selling?

Not to be outdone, the Globe published a piece titled, “Kobe Didn’t Have To Die!” The article features quotes from an “ex-Navy pilot,” who says Bryant shouldn’t have been flying in fog and the crash was “totally avoidable.” This isn’t news. It’s been widely reported that Bryant’s chopper was flying in unsafe weather conditions. This same issue of the Globe features another article titled, “Bigfoot Caught On Security Camera!” A magazine that proclaims on one page: “Sasquatch is real!” isn’t the best outlet to be covering helicopter safety regulations.

There is zero insight to be found in any of these tabloid stories about Bryant’s death. Instead, the articles are filled with words and theories that seem speculative, obvious and, in some instances, downright fabricated. The gossip media needs to stick to writing what it already doesn’t know about – like Pitt and Aniston’s relationship – and leave Bryant’s untimely death out of its fiction-filled pages.