How KJ Apa Feels About Fans Calling Him ‘Daddy’ On Instagram

By Elyse Johnson |

KJ Apa is one hot commodity! The New Zealand actor has stolen the hearts of teen girls across the globe. Apa currently portrays the iconic character of Archie Andrews on the CW drama, Riverdale. The series puts an interesting spin on the Archie comic book characters by adding more mysteries and murders in the gloomy town. In the comic books, Archie is more so portrayed as a nerd, but Apa’s live-action portrayal has given the character some new sex appeal.

KJ Apa is popular among his fans in real-life and online — so much so that some of his admirers may take their infatuation for him a little too far.

KJ Apa’s given pet name is a bit provocative

Apa currently has over 10 million followers on Instagram, and while this may not seem surprising to the average person, it’s a lot for the newcomer to handle. But what really surprises him is how comfortable his followers are calling him “daddy.” The actor isn’t offended by the comments, but he is a little confused.

“The whole daddy thing. I just don’t even know. I noticed them saying it and I just found it funny. I don’t really look at the comments too often, but the fans online are great,” Apa revealed to GQ Australia.

KJ Apa also alluded that he doesn’t focus too much on his social media, especially since his fans may find his humor a little raunchy. “I don’t really put that much effort into my social media. I just kind of upload what I want, spontaneously. Every now and then, I upload things that I have to delete because I realise it’s not the best thing. Humor in New Zealand and Australia is a little different to the States. People can be offended pretty easily,” Apa explained.

The actor’s fame isn’t always positive

While the actor doesn’t take Instagram that seriously, he does note the dangerous side of being that open with the public. Apa shared that he isn’t pleased with the persistence of the paparazzi always invading his privacy.

“Having to look behind your shoulder every couple of seconds if you’re walking home, to make sure no one’s following you, having paparazzi know where you live, you have to be careful every time you walk outside your front door,” Apa explained.

Because the actor has a different way of handling things, it’s also taking him some time to understand that it is better to be the bigger person. He followed up by stating, “And just knowing when to walk away — there’s always someone who’s too drunk, who wants to give you [expletive],” he said. “And the New Zealander in me wants to get in there, but you can’t do that. It’s not worth it. Can’t turn up to work with a black eye.” We couldn’t agree more with him. A fan (or non-fan) that wants to fight is far worse than a somewhat silly nickname, and if KJ Apa doesn’t have a problem with “daddy,” then more power to those positive fans!