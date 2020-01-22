Truth rating: 10

Kit Harington is almost unrecognizable with short hair after his eight years on Game of Thrones. His character, Jon Snow, was well-known for his long locks, but when the show ended, saying goodbye to the character meant saying goodbye to the hair. Harington opened up about what it was like to live with that hair, how he kept it up, and how it felt to physically shed the character of Jon Snow.

When Game of Thrones was starting to take off, Harington was often asked what he did to achieve his look as Jon Snow. Back then, he famously quipped, “I just don’t wash my hair.” It might have been meant as dismissive at the time, but Harington later admitted in an interview with GQ that it was “kind of true.” For the duration of shooting, Harington would forgo shampoo to achieve the “greasy and medieval” look he was after. “By the end, it’s pretty horrible,” he admitted.

Kit Harington’s Jon Snow Problem

For a long time, getting his hair back to Jon Snow standards in time for each new season was a big part of Harington’s life. “I can’t tell you the amount of conversations I’ve had with agents about whether my hair’s going to grow back in time,” Harington told Variety in a 2019 interview.

“A huge part of my 20s are me with that look,” The Eternals actor recalled. “My wedding pictures are me with that look. For a long time toward the end of Thrones, I felt like I wanted to be a new person but I was stuck in this shape.” But after the last day of shooting, when he took his costume off for the final time, Harington said it “felt like my skin was being peeled away. I was very emotional.” Ending his role as Jon Snow must have been as emotional an experience as ending a relationship.

