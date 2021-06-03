Kirstie Alley Preparing To ‘Officially Ditch’ Scientology?

Actress Kirstie Alley first joined the Church of Scientology back in 1979 and has been an active proponent of the religion. Last year, one tabloid reported the Cheers star had left the controversial organization. Gossip Cop is revisiting the story and seeing where Alley stands with the church today.

Did Kirstie Alley Leave Scientology?

This time last year, New Idea claimed Alley had left Scientology. Using unnamed sources, the magazine suggested the actress had left the church because of “dirty methods being used to control people.” She allegedly left her home in Clearwater, Florida, where the church is headquartered. Alley apparently left “without telling anyone exactly where she was headed.”

An unnamed source close to Scientology leaders was open with the publication and told them that the move was a “huge shock, given how devoted she has been to the cause after all these years.” With her departure from Florida and reappearances at her homes in Kansas and Maine, top officials within the organization worried the actress, who is known for being vocal on Twitter, might have used the social media platform to leak church secrets. The insider finished the article by saying, “The fear is the church’s hold over her is loosening and she’s considering leaving, If she was to officially ditch the church, losing one of their highest-profile members would be hugely damaging to their reputation.”

What Actually Happened

As Gossip Cop pointed out when the story was first published, this story was riddled with contradictions. The source stated they didn’t know where Alley was headed and yet knew she had been spending time in Maine and Kansas, the latter of which is where she spent quarantine. She still owns her home in Clearwater, and she just decided to spend lockdown away from Florida.

It’s also worth noting the Church of Scientology is notorious for not talking to the press about anything ever. The organization will not talk to reputable news sources, so why would they respond to New Idea or any other tabloid? Since this story was published, Alley is still involved in the church. On February 17, the actress retweeted the church’s Super Bowl commercial, saying, “This is the essence of my religion. No matter who you are, there is hope for you and you can recover from ANYTHING. YOU ARE STRONG and can achieve anything!”

This is the essence of my religion. No matter who you are, there is hope for you and you can recover from ANYTHING. YOU ARE STRONG and can achieve anything! 😘😘😘 https://t.co/D22DYm11VK — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) February 17, 2021

She also got into an argument in December on the social media platform with ex-Scientologist Leah Remini over the religion’s shady practices. Obviously, Alley is not preparing to ditch Scientology anytime soon.

More News From Gossip Cop

Report Claims Kourtney Kardashian Told Kim Kardashian ‘You’re Dead To Me’ Over Relationship With Travis Barker

‘Horndog’ Alex Rodriguez ‘Humiliated’ And Crying Himself To Sleep Over ‘Bennifer’ Reunion?

Eva Mendes’ Healthy Chocolate Goji Sea Salt Drops Will Be Your New Go-To Dessert

Garth Brooks Headed For ‘Death Sentence’ After Constant Yo-Yo Dieting?

‘Noxious’ Ellen DeGeneres ‘Smells,’ ‘Eating Nonstop’ After Losing Show?