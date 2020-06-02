Kirstie Alley Fleeing Scientology?

This story is just plain silly. Gossip Cop should note that the tabloid first suggests that no one knows “exactly where she was headed,” then notes that she’s been at her two houses in Kansas and Ilseboro, Main, thus implying that they know she’s in one of exactly two places. Alley does own a home in Clearwater, but doesn’t necessarily spend all her time there. As the article itself vaguely alludes to, Alley has reportedly been quarantining in her hometown of Wichita since the beginning of March due to the coronavirus pandemic. It’s not some great mystery – she splits her time between multiple and chose one of them to hunker down in during the pandemic.