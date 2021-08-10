Kirsten Dunst Looks Unrecognizable After ‘Packing On A Lot Of Pounds’?

Has Kirsten Dunst been gaining so much weight that she’s unrecognizable? One tabloid insists the mother of two packed on the pounds during her second pregnancy. Gossip Cop investigates.

Kirsten Dunst ‘Piled On The Baby Fat’?

This week’s edition of the National Enquirer reports Kirsten Dunst isn’t looking like herself. The Marie Antoinette star recently gave birth to her second child, and the tabloid reports she’s struggling to get rid of the baby weight. An inside source dishes, “Kirsten definitely packed on a lot of pounds in her final trimester,” adding, “She was already carrying extra weight from her first pregnancy — and the pandemic made it worse because, like most of the world, she didn’t stay as active as she wanted to.”

The outlet points to photos snapped of Dunst on a recent outing. It then explains Dunst hasn’t been seen on the big screen since giving birth to her first child in 2018, but the tabloid speculates her career could ramp up now that the COVID pandemic is slowing down. That being said, the source insists she’d have to ditch the weight before doing so. Finally, the insider contends, “Kirsten will be wanting to knock off these pounds now that everything’s back to normal!”

Kirsten Dunst ‘Makes A Swell Mom’?

This horrible story is as pointless as it is shameful. What exactly was said here? Dunst gained weight during her pregnancy? Now that’s some hard-hitting journalism. The truth is that Dunst looks just fine, especially having just given birth. This was far from the only recent sighting of Dunst, although it resulted in the least flattering pictures of her. The actress was also photographed on an outing with her mom and then running some errands a couple of weeks later. On both outings, the actress looked amazing.

But that isn’t even the point. Dunst is free to gain weight, and it’s none of the tabloid’s business. If giving birth isn’t a reasonable excuse for an actress to put on a few pounds then what is? Furthermore, the tabloid didn’t even try to claim Dunst’s health was in jeopardy like it usually does with these kinds of stories. If Dunst and her family are happy and healthy, then absolutely nothing else matters.

The Tabloid On Celebrity Weight Gain

The National Enquirer is one of the worst in the business when it comes to body-shaming. Last year, the tabloid claimed Jessica Simpson was telling her husband he had to lose weight or she would leave him. Of course, the shameful story didn’t have a shred of truth to it. Then the magazine reported Jack Nicholson’s friends were fearing for his life because he’s gained weight. But the outlet proved to have no insight into Nicholson’s health.

And more recently, the magazine decided to go after two actors in one story, insisting Will Smith and Mark Wahlberg were both were seriously risking their health after their recent weight gains. Obviously, nothing the Enquirer says about celebrities’ weight can be taken seriously.

