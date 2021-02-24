Kirk Douglas Really Cut Michael Douglas And Catherine Zeta-Jones Out Of His Will?

Last February, a tabloid claimed that Kirk Douglas had cut his son, Michael Douglas, and his daughter-in-law, Catherine Zeta-Jones, out of his will. Gossip Cop is taking a look back on the story and if this was true. Here’s what we uncovered.

In 2020, the National Enquirer boldly alleged that the legendary actor cut his son, his wife, and their children out of his will. According to the tabloid, Douglas wouldn’t “receive a cent” from his late father. The magazine even purported Douglas’ brothers were also excluded from the will.

The Truth About This Story Is Nothing Like That

After Kirk Douglas’ passing, it was revealed by more reliable outlets that the actor left his entire fortune to charity. The tabloid made no mention of this. The magazine also tried to infer that Kirk Douglas’ decision was done out of spite. In reality, Kirk had no ill will against his sons or their wives. The truth is that Michael is worth hundreds of millions of dollars and certainly doesn’t need the money. Instead of praising Kirk for his generosity, the tabloid tried to invent some fake family drama. The tabloids have claimed that the veteran actor had caused strife between Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones, but Gossip Cop has clarified that this was incorrect.

There Was A Lot Of Love

Last year, Zeta-Jones, who wed Michael Douglas 20 years ago, honored her late father-in-law in a touching tribute on Instagram.

The Fatal Attraction actor broke the tragic news of his father’s passing with a touching statement. “To the world, he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in setting a standard for all of us to aspire to. But to me and my brothers Joel and Peter he was simply Dad, to Catherine, a wonderful father-in-law, to his grandchildren and great-grandchild their loving grandfather, and to his wife Anne, a wonderful husband,” the actor affectionately told People.

This wasn’t the first bogus report Gossip Cop has busted from the Enquirer and Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones. In 2018, the paper alleged Zeta-Jones was jealous of Douglas’ reunion with Sharon Stone. Gossip Cop ran the report by a rep for the actress, who is qualified to speak on Zeta-Jones’ behalf. Her spokesperson assured us the story wasn’t true and Douglas didn’t even have plans to reunite with his former co-star in any capacity.

In 2020, the same outlet asserted Douglas was reuniting with Kathleen Turner much to the dismay of his wife, in a remarkably similar narrative. Gossip Cop dismissed the incorrect report when it came out as well.

