Kirk Douglas’ Death Allegedly Creating Marriage Problems For Catherine Zeta-Jones And Micheal Douglas

Kirk Douglas passed away last year at the age of 103. Tabloids used his death to stoke drama between Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas. The couple is still together and appears to be doing great. They regularly share images and kind comments with one another on Instagram, so we know they’re still going strong.

While the death of a loved one is never easy no matter the age, Kirk Douglas’s death did not end the relationship of his son. Here are some stories Gossip Cop busted about Zeta-Jones, Kirk, and Michael Douglas.

Kirk Douglas Moving In

Six months before he passed, the National Enqurier claimed Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas were moving in with Kirk and his wife Anne. A source said, “they want to be there for them in case of any emergency,” and were deeply concerned about the centenarians. The two award-winning actors would stay in the garage apartment in case the worst happened. A rep for Douglas assured Gossip Cop that the story was made-up.

Marriage Needs Saving

According to Star, Douglas and Zeta-Jones were planning a second honeymoon to save the marriage after Kirk’s death. A tipster said, “Catherine and Michael know they need to bring the romance back – and now they can, without feeling guilty.” This was a vulturous story that was incredibly insensitive. A rep for Douglas told Gossip Cop, “Catherine could not have been more supportive of Kirk, Michael and [Kirk’s wife] Anne all throughout the process. They are very much a solid married couple.”

‘Catherine Dumps Michael’

A few weeks later, Star sought to really capitalize on Kirk’s death with a cover story about Michael and Zeta-Jones getting divorced. A source said, “Catherine’s been miserable for a long time – years, even – but she kept it together for their kids’ and Kirk’s sake.” An alleged insider said Zeta-Jones “She stayed this long because she didn’t want to let Kirk down, he was so big on family and tradition. But now that her father-in-law is gone, so is her resolve not to stay in an unhappy situation.”

Contrary to this report, Zeta-Jones was not staying with Michael Douglas for the sake of his father. Over two decades the couple has built a strong marriage. They’ve leaned on each other in their grief and did not break-up. A rep for Zeta-Jones told Gossip Cop this story “couldn’t be further from the truth,” while Douglas’s rep said it was “completely false.”

