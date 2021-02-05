Kim Kardashian's New Boyfriend, Meghan Markle's Photo Scandal, And This Week's Gossip

The first week of February brought with it news and rumors about some very unhappy couples — and former couples — in Hollywood. Divorces and breakups aren't easy for anyone, but when millions of dollars and a massive amount of public scrutiny are involved, it's got to be extra tough. Here's what you may have missed this week.
New Idea says that Prince Harry "has been rocked" by the sudden rediscovery of an "intimate photograph" of his wife with her ex-husband. The Duke of Sussex is reportedly "seeing red" over the situation, and Markle isn't exactly happy about it either. Here's the latest on the Duchess of Sussex and the scandal.
Clarkson's divorce from Brandon Blackstock has been anything but easy, with the talent manager requesting six-figures in spousal support. A source says that the singer has cut half a million off the asking price of their former home to keep him from getting anymore cash. We checked in on the highly popular talk show host and the newly-slashed price of the Nashville mansion here.
In Touch reports that the reality is star is "hardly devastated" by her divorce from Kanye West and is actually more than happy to be moving on to the next stage of her life without him. She's allegedly already having nightly phone calls with CNN's Van Jones. This is what we found when we looked into the whispers about Kardashian's new romance.
Despite the fact that they welcomed a second baby, the National Enquirer reports that the relationship between Justin Timberlake and his wife was still seriously damaged after Timberlake's indiscretion with Palmer co-star Alisha Wainwright. “They have been together too long, and it’s weighed on them," a source explains. We looked into the rumor and the state of the relationship here.
The National Enquirer reports that there's some tension brewing between McEntire and her boyfriend over her penchant for cosmetic surgery, and an insider says that he's "begging" her to "lay off the Botox." Here's what's going on with the couple.