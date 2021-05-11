Kim Kardashian’s Latest Marriage Suitor Spending $150,000 To Get ‘KUWTK’ Star’s Attention

Gossip Cop

 by Brianna Morton
 by Matthew Radulski
by Suzy Kerr
 by Cortland Ann
Brianna Morton
11:07 am, May 11, 2021
Kim Kardashian’s divorce from Kanye West has potential suitors for both the reality star and the rapper coming out of the woodworks. Kardashian has recently been propositioned yet again by an eligible bachelor, and he pulled out all the stops to get the mother-of-four’s attention. His attempt to woo Kardashian into marriage is certainly eye-catching, and he’s spending up to $150,000 a month to pull off the over-the-top proposal. 

Kim Kardashian’s Billboard Proposal

Media guru Sheeraz Hasan has asked for newly single Kim Kardashian’s hand in marriage in possibly the most extravagant way possible. Hasan, who is the owner of a business by the name of FAME By Sheeraz, bought out advertising space on a 60-foot billboard that faces the famous Sunset Strip in West Hollywood. The area is one of the most heavily trafficked locations in Los Angeles. 

The premium space will cost Hasan a pretty penny, even if he only keeps it up for a month. With a $150,000 a month price tag, keeping the ad up for months on end would be an extremely costly way to get Kardashian’s attention. The billboard appears to be part advertising for Hasan’s “Masterclass,” part marriage proposal. Much of the billboard’s space is taken up by a blown-up image of Hasan’s face and the name of his business. 

Just underneath is a message just for Kim Kardashian: “Kim K Marry Me.” There’s no question mark, so it looks like the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star doesn’t have a choice in the matter. Underneath the proposal, Hasan helpfully added both his website as well as his Instagram handle, theoretically so Kardashian would have a way to reach him with her answer. 

He’s Not Kardashian’s First Suitor Post-Divorce

This isn’t the first time Kardashian has been propositioned in the wake of news of her divorce from Kanye West. Succession actor Nicholas Braun joked about shooting his shot at the newly single Kardashian in an Instagram video he posted in February, just a short while after she filed for divorce. There have also been numerous rumors about Kardashian striking up a romance with CNN analyst Van Jones, though the reality star’s rep has denied reports that the two are seeing each. 

Who knows when Kardashian will be ready to jump back into the dating pool. Whatever suitor she eventually chooses will need to put up with the media storm and fan attention that has followed each of Kardashian’s romances, that’s for sure. Maybe, just maybe, Sheeraz Hasan’s bold actions will impress the reality star-turned-business mogul enough to give him a chance at making his billboard dreams a reality.

