Kim Kardashian’s Former Best Friend Is The Latest Star To Join OnlyFans

OnlyFans continues to grow with many celebrities flocking to the platform. The latest person to sign up has a Kardashian-laced history. Gossip Cop has the scoop.

Larsa Pippen Has An OnlyFans

On Instagram, model and influencer Larsa Pippen announced that she’s set up her own OnlyFans account. The Real Housewives of Miami star already has numerous posts and photos on the controversial platform. She says this is “a really fun way to get to know the real me and for me to interact one on one with my true fans.”

Pippen’s page is currently free to subscribe to, so she isn’t using it to make money. That could always change, as some can rake in millions from the site.

Scandal-Maker

Pippen’s timing is a bit auspicious, as she’s currently caught up in a scandal. Pippen was in a relationship with Minnesota Timberwolves player Malik Beasley while he was still married to Montana Yao. Beasley just posted a lengthy apology to his wife after the fling with Pippen fizzled out. A source told People that Pippen is “excited about her next chapter” beyond Beasley.

Pippen is most famous perhaps for her famous relationships. She’s the ex-wife of NBA legend and Olympic champion Scottie Pippen, and used to be Kim Kardashian’s best friend. She had a major flailing out with the Kardashian-Jenner family which Pippen blames on Kanye West. Now that West is out of the picture, maybe the two sides could make up.

A Growing Cast Of Characters

OnlyFans has proven to be an extremely lucrative opportunity. Stars are flocking to the platform, which has earned loads of criticism from sex workers who rely on the service to make ends meet. Pippen joins Amber Rose, Tyga and even Cardi B to name a few.

What’s the financial ceiling for OnlyFans? Pretty darn high. Former Boy Meets World star Maitland Ward says she now makes more from the website than she did on the sitcom. Love Island star Megan Barton-Hanson claims to make 1.4 million a month on the site. These figures are staggering, but it’s important to remember that these people are at the very top of the food chain. The average OnlyFans person only makes about $160 per month.

With famous friends and some reality tv cache, it’s not surprising to see Pippen get her own page. Only time will tell if she chooses to monetize it, or if she’ll make amends with her old bestie.

