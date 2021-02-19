Kim Kardashian Files For Divorce From Kanye West, But It Comes With Some Good News

Kim Kardashian made her separation from Kanye West official today, legally filing for divorce from the rapper after nearly seven years of marriage.

TMZ broke the news of the filing. The legal split has been coming for quite some time, as the two have been expected to divorce since the start of this year. Somewhat surprising, however, is the fact it looks to be an extremely amicable divorce. West’s past impassioned and frantic Twitter rants had some worried that it’d be a messy process, especially given the fact that both stars have independently built up companies worth hundreds of millions of dollars over the course of their relationship.

However, the outlet’s sources say that both celebrities have agreed to share joint legal and physical custody of their four children, which means there shouldn’t be an extended custody battle, unlike some celebrity divorces. Likewise, the stars signed a prenuptial agreement before exchanging vows in 2014, and neither plan on contesting that deal.

The other bit of good news in the filing is the fact that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are reportedly both committed to co-parenting their kids together, something that’s worked well for Kardashian’s sisters and their families. While Hollywood relationships come and go just like regular ones, it’s always a pleasant surprise to see them occur without a brutal legal battle or public fights over custody throughout the split.

