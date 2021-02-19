Gossip Cop

Honest Celebrity News & Gossip

Riley Keough wears a white lace shirt at the Tribeca Film Festival Celebrities Riley Keough ‘Suffering From Anorexia?’ Here’s What We Know

Did friends fear that Riley Keough was “suffering from anorexia” as she grieved for her brother, Benjamin? One tabloid claimed the Mad Max: Fury Road actress had lost up to 30 pounds in the last six months. Gossip Cop has a lot to say about this story.  “Grief Eating Away At Rail-Thin Riley” read the […]

 by Brianna Morton
Gwen Stefani wears a brown hat and sits with Blake Shelton, also in a brown hat Celebrities Report: Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani Got In Public ‘Screaming Match,’ Called Off Wedding

Did Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani call off their wedding after getting into a public “screaming match?” A tabloid recently claimed the pair had been “fighting about everything” since they got engaged, which spelled trouble for the future of their relationship. Gossip Cop looked into the rumors and can explain what’s really happening.  Gwen Stefani, […]

 by Brianna Morton
Jojo Siwa and her girlfriend Kylie Prew taking a mirror selfie Celebrities Who Is Jojo Siwa’s Girlfriend? All About Kylie Prew

After coming out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community, Jojo Siwa has introduced her girlfriend, Kylie Prew, to the world.

by Deb Taylor
Jennifer Lawrence smiling with her hand on her hip, wearing a pink dress News Worries Jennifer Lawrence Could Be ‘Permanently Disfigured’ After On-Set Accident?

Jennifer Lawrence was recently involved in an accident while filming the new Adam McKay film Don’t Look Down. One tabloid claims she could now be permanently disfigured. Gossip Cop investigates. ‘J. Law Rushes To Save Face!’ According to the National Enquirer, “Jennifer Lawrence is doctor-shopping” as she “fears her face may have been permanently disfigured […]

 by Matthew Radulski
News

Kim Kardashian Files For Divorce From Kanye West, But It Comes With Some Good News

G
Griffin Matis
3:04 pm, February 19, 2021
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West standing together
(Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Kim Kardashian made her separation from Kanye West official today, legally filing for divorce from the rapper after nearly seven years of marriage.

TMZ broke the news of the filing. The legal split has been coming for quite some time, as the two have been expected to divorce since the start of this year. Somewhat surprising, however, is the fact it looks to be an extremely amicable divorce. West’s past impassioned and frantic Twitter rants had some worried that it’d be a messy process, especially given the fact that both stars have independently built up companies worth hundreds of millions of dollars over the course of their relationship.

However, the outlet’s sources say that both celebrities have agreed to share joint legal and physical custody of their four children, which means there shouldn’t be an extended custody battle, unlike some celebrity divorces. Likewise, the stars signed a prenuptial agreement before exchanging vows in 2014, and neither plan on contesting that deal.

The other bit of good news in the filing is the fact that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are reportedly both committed to co-parenting their kids together, something that’s worked well for Kardashian’s sisters and their families. While Hollywood relationships come and go just like regular ones, it’s always a pleasant surprise to see them occur without a brutal legal battle or public fights over custody throughout the split.

More News From Gossip Cop

Lori Loughlin Now Divorcing Mossimo Giannulli Over College Admission Scandal?

7 Celeb-Loved Brands That Are Actually Affordable

Wendy Williams Needs ‘Emergency Psychological Care?’

Dolly Parton’s Husband Has ‘Months’ To Live?

John Goodman ‘Running Out Of Time’?

  • G Griffin Matis

    Griffin Matis is perpetually looking for the next investigation, especially if it involves tracking down photos or calling out deceptive writing. When he’s off-duty, he’s usually focused on something nerdy, like writing about what animal Leonardo DiCaprio would be in Animal Crossing.

  • ©Copyright 2021
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.