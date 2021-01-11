Kim Kardashian West's Rep Responds To Rumors 'KUWTK' Star Is Dating CNN's Van Jones

Tabloid Can’t Keep Up

This tabloid has published many inaccurate stories about the Kardashian-Jenner family. It claimed Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons were getting married in 2018 but that didn’t happen. It has said the Wests had been faking their relationship for years, which we know is not true. While the two may be going through a rocky period, it’s unfair to say the children they’re just keeping up appearances. Kim has not dropped "West" from her name on social media and there has been nothing official from either Kim or Kanye's camp that a divorce is imminent. Gossip Cop is of course monitoring the story for any real news, but we are confident it won't come from any of these supermarket tabloids.