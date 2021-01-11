Kim Kardashian West's Rep Responds To Rumors 'KUWTK' Star Is Dating CNN's Van Jones

2021 has already been a whirlwind year for Kim Kardashian West. With a divorce from Kanye West looking possible, reports have poured in that Kardashian could be dating CNN’s Van Jones. Gossip Cop has looked into the story, and here’s what we found.
Woman’s Day recently published a story about the “end of Kim & Kanye.” It went over the current rumors about an “imminent” divorce and believes Kim may have already found a new beau. “Kim has been spending more time with CNN panelist and former Barack Obama staffer Van Jones,” the tabloid says.
Jones has “been mentoring the reality star in her ambitious plan to advocate for wrongly imprisoned people. These Jones rumors have irked Kanye, who “was fretting that she was cheating on him” already. The article concludes by saying “this divorce will be messy.”
There isn’t much original content in this Woman’s Day story for it’s largely adapted from ongoing rumors of a Kim Kardashian West and Van Jones pairing. Jones has called West “brilliant” and ‘incredibly persuasive and persistent.” The two are friends who talk “a couple of times a week,” so this rumor doesn’t seem too far-fetched.
This tabloid story and the rumor of a Van Jones and West dating can be debunked. Kim Kardashian West’s spokesperson spoke to Gossip Cop on the record and said there was “absolutely no truth” to this story. Jones and West are friends who share a passion for prison reform, but the two are not romantic.
This tabloid has published many inaccurate stories about the Kardashian-Jenner family. It claimed Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons were getting married in 2018 but that didn’t happen. It has said the Wests had been faking their relationship for years, which we know is not true. While the two may be going through a rocky period, it’s unfair to say the children they’re just keeping up appearances. Kim has not dropped "West" from her name on social media and there has been nothing official from either Kim or Kanye's camp that a divorce is imminent. Gossip Cop is of course monitoring the story for any real news, but we are confident it won't come from any of these supermarket tabloids.
Gossip Cop also busted the story that Kim Kardashian West was putting her work ahead of her children. West gets criticized no matter what, so unless she dropped her career entirely she’d be called a bad mother. With stories like this in its repertoire, it’s safe to say Woman’s Day may not be the premier destination for news about Kim Kardashian West.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
