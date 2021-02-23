Kim Kardashian Using Kanye West’s Mental Health History To Gain Full Custody?

Gossip Cop

Was Kim Kardashian seeking full custody of her four children with Kanye West? Sources told one outlet that West’s “history of mental illness” would make the case “open and shut” in Kardashian’s favor. Gossip Cop investigated the rumor and found out what’s really going on in the pair’s divorce. 

Kim Kardashian Using Kanye West’s Mental Health Against Him?

According to a recent edition of Woman’s Day, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s divorce was about to get nasty as the two battled over Kardashian’s desire for full custody of their four children. Kardashian had already taken major steps toward divorce by hiring star divorce lawyer Laura Wasser in an attempt to “get it done fast,” a source divulged. 

With the help of her superpowered attorney, Kardashian would supposedly attempt to get full custody, which “insiders” thought would be a cinch for the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star. “Kanye’s history of mental illness and refusal to take medication makes it fairly open and shut for a judge to give her full custody,” a so-called “pal” snitched. 

Kim Kardashian Would Be ‘In Total Control’

West’s mental health history would apparently put Kardashian “in total control of how this will play out — certainly if Kanye ever wants to have decent access to the kids.” Further complicating the matter was the fact that while the couple did have a prenup, there was “no custodial clauses in it.” Even though the source claimed so much insight into Kim Kardashian’s legal strategy when it came to her divorce, it’s obvious that neither the tipster or the tabloid had a clue what was really going on. 

Here’s What’s Really Going On

A source close to Kardashian spoke with TMZ, a far more reputable source, and insisted that West’s mental health issues would have no bearing on their custody agreement. In fact, the two had already agreed to joint custody of their children, though it’s yet to be determined if the custody will be split 50/50 or if the kids will spend more time with one parent than the other. Regardless, what is perfectly clear is that Kardashian believes West to be a good father. 

This tabloid’s New Zealand edition also has a spotty track record when it comes to reporting on Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s relationship. That tabloid claimed in 2018 that West and Kardashian had a “secret pact” to fake their marriage. Though their marriage is coming to an end, it definitely wasn’t faked. This is the same outlet that reported that Kardashian was ignoring her youngest daughter, Chicago, and focusing too much on work instead.

Just because Kardashian is a working mother doesn’t mean the gossip rag gets to mom-shame her. It doesn’t seem as if either branch of this tabloid has any insight into what’s really going on in Kardashian’s life.

