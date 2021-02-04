Kim Kardashian Throwing 'Divorce Party' On Private Island?

This year kicked off with the news that Kim Kardashian was breaking up with Kanye West. While divorce proceedings have yet to start, one tabloid claims that Kardashian is planning a party on a private island as a way to celebrate being single. Gossip Cop investigates.
According to Heat, Kardashian has “decided to commemorate the [divorce] by throwing one almighty party.” An insider said that “these past few months have been an emotional horror show for Kim,” so a party could be the best thing to let off steam.
Despite her recent lavish birthday party, “her disintegrating marriage has been hanging over her like a dark cloud.” The tabloid then reviews some of the drama between West and Kardashian, including his issues with Kris Jenner. It reports that “although Kim has compassion and love for Kanye, she just can’t sustain her marriage to him.”
Kardashian is reportedly now “looking at hiring out a luxury resort, quite possibly a private island, where she can drink cocktails and dance.” The kids will be welcome, and “it will make for great TV… so they’ll be filming everything for her new reality show.” The story concludes by saying that “the kids are a priority, but she’s also focused on herself.”
The tabloid correctly notes that Kardashian “hasn’t spoken publicly about her and Kanye’s divorce.” The whole situation, which could include a custody battle, is still very much in flux. This divorce party story is more than a little premature considering the divorce hasn’t officially started yet.
Gossip Cop also doubts that Kardashian would throw a lavish party like this. She did rent a private island for her 40th birthday, but birthdays and divorces aren’t exactly the same thing. Her two previous divorces, which happened without children, did not result in opulent parties, so why would this one?
This report conflicts with a previous Heat report that claimed that Kardashian was moving on from reality TV to start a luxury hotel chain. There has been no mention of that bogus story since it was published, which makes it difficult to believe this tabloid now. The Kardashian-Jenner family has signed a deal with Hulu, but it remains to be seen what role, if any, Kim will have in that project.
In another bogus Kim Kardashian story, this tabloid claimed that she would run for president in 2020, which did not happen. It also reported that she was adopting a baby without West, lest we forget that this is the same tabloid that said that Kanye West was trying to clone himself, so it doesn’t exactly have the firmest grip on reality. It’s always possible that Kardashian ends up throwing a divorce party, but there’s no legitimate indication that she’s currently planning to do so.
Gossip Cop can’t say for sure, but this is most likely false, given the evidence.
