Kim Kardashian Throwing 'Divorce Party' On Private Island?

In another bogus Kim Kardashian story, this tabloid claimed that she would run for president in 2020, which did not happen. It also reported that she was adopting a baby without West, lest we forget that this is the same tabloid that said that Kanye West was trying to clone himself, so it doesn’t exactly have the firmest grip on reality. It’s always possible that Kardashian ends up throwing a divorce party, but there’s no legitimate indication that she’s currently planning to do so.