Kim Kardashian Spent A Ridiculous Amount Of Money On Her Island Birthday Party

We've just learned how much Kim Kardashian spent on her epic birthday getaway, and the sum is eye-popping.
According to a scoop from Page Six, Kardashian blew a cool $1 million to fly friends and family to Tahiti for a weeklong 40th birthday celebration. The exclusive guest list included members of her immediate family—including sisters Kourtney, Khloe, and Kendall, brother Rob, and mom Kris—and friends from as far back as childhood. (Husband Kanye joined the festivities mid-week, after stopping in Austin to promote his presidential run on the Joe Rogan Experience.)
The outlet says, "Kim chartered an 88-seat Boeing 777 last week to fly a group of under 30 to The Brando, a luxurious private island resort in French Polynesia with just 35 villas." Lucky guests were showered with "a host of lavish dinners, spa visits, and guided treks through the lush island, known locally as Tetiaroa Atoll and famed for its stunning blue lagoon."
"After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time," Kardashian wrote in a tweet. "We danced, rode bikes, swam near whales, kayaked, watched a movie on the beach and so much more. I realize that for most people, this is something that is so far out of reach right now, so in moments like these, I am humbly reminded of how privileged my life is. #thisis40"
Kardashian has spent the past few days posting pics of her crew frolicking in the sun and sand, but perhaps she won't be happy about some of the replies she's received. Critics have pointed out that the trip qualifies as nonessential travel, making her pre-emptive disclosures about quarantining moot.
In addition to spectators calling her birthday vacay tone-deaf, Kim's party has also been the subject of many memes.
We're not sure if California imposes fines for these sorts of indiscretions, but maybe we'll find out that she winds up paying an ever-higher price than we originally thought.