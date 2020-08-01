Kim Kardashian Refuses To Visit Kanye West's Wyoming Ranch?

One problem with print media like Star is that by the time it goes to print, new information has emerged - especially when the magazine so often prints pure fabrications. On Monday, Kim Kardashian flew to Wyoming to meet with Kanye West and the two were photographed having an emotional conversation in the stars’ car. Kardashian returned to California Tuesday morning by herself. If the outlet is wrong about Kardashian visiting her husband in Wyoming, what else could the tabloid have gotten wrong with this story? Since there’s already doubt about some of the so-called “source’s” information, Gossip Cop refuses to believe anything else it had to say.