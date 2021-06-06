Kim Kardashian Ready For Van Jones To Be Husband #4?

Has Kim Kardashian found love again with Van Jones? That’s the story one tabloid is pushing this week. Gossip Cop investigates the wild claims.

Kim Kardashian, Van Jones To Be ‘The Next Power Couple’?

This week Life & Style is reporting that Kim Kardashian is “mixing business and pleasure” with attorney and CNN commentator, Van Jones. In late May, the CNN star couldn’t stop gushing about Kardashian on The Ellen DeGeneres Show while promoting his new documentary. The film will focus on criminal justice reform and will actually feature Kardashian in some capacity.

Kardashian is reportedly halfway through her private legal studies, and has been open about her passion for criminal justice. Jones has had a front-row seat to her legal prowess, gushing “I think she’s gonna be an unbelievable attorney,” to DeGeneres. But the tabloid’s sources say the pair isn’t only interested in legal matters. “They’ve been secretly flirting for months, and now Kim and Van are dating,” the source spills to the outlet.

Kardashian And Jones ‘Think They’re Perfect For Each Other’?

Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West back in February, but “friends” of the reality TV star are saying she’s “already in love again.” The same sources insist that Jones is not just a fling and “there’s buzz that Kim can see herself marrying Van. She’s that crazy about him.” The pair met in 2018 while Kardashian was seeking a pardon for Alice Johnson, a great-grandmother unfairly sentenced to life in prison on a nonviolent drug charge. Since Kardashian was still married at the time, “the timing wasn’t right,” but their chemistry was undeniable. As soon as Kardashian split from West, things were on.

According to the insider, “Their first official date was in LA. A restaurant-owner friend organized a private dinner. There were definitely fireworks. Since then, they’ve gotten closer. They talk all the time. It’s pretty crazy how connected they’ve become.” The magazine maintains that the pair believes they were made for each other, and are each other’s biggest supporters. That being said, they worry about how those close to them will take the news.

Van Jones To Be ‘Husband No. 4’ For Kim Kardashian?

So, is it true that Kardashian and Jones are ready to make their years-long infatuation official? Of course not, and the bizarre report fails to provide any real insight into Jones or Kardashian’s lives. While it’s clear Jones respects Kardashian for her legal work, the CNN commentator hasn’t appeared with Kardashian in any unprofessional manner. Their relationship seems to be strictly work-related, and while it’s entirely possible they’re friends, it’s clear they’re no more than that.

Besides, if either of them were terrified of word getting out about their alleged relationship, why in the world would any “friend” of the couple talk to the magazine about it? It’s obvious the publication was trying to profit off of baseless rumors about the pair. Additionally, Gossip Cop was able to get in touch with a source close to the situation who assured us there is “zero truth” to the claims.

Besides, it’s obvious Kardashian is still reeling from her split from West. In a recent clip from KUWTK, she finally opened up about her divorce and how she’s dealing with it. In the brief preview of the episode, Kardashian breaks down and admits she “feels like a failure” for not being able to live the same fast-paced lifestyle as West. Obviously Kardashian isn’t jumping into another marriage right now since she’s understandably still coping with her recent split.

The Tabloid On The Kardashians

Besides, Life & Style has been caught lying about the Kardashian family before. Last year, the tabloid reported that Khloe Kardashian was planning a $3 million wedding. The magazine has also tried this story before, insisting in February that Kardashian was back on the market and hooking up with an NFL star. Then, last month, the publication insisted that Kourtney Kardashian secretly got engaged to Travis Barker on her birthday. Obviously, the tabloid isn’t the most trustworthy source when it comes to the Kardashians.

More News From Gossip Cop

Al Pacino’s Kids Fear His ‘End Is Near’?



Report: George Clooney ‘Taking Break’ From Marriage, Staying With Friends



Fans Noticed Something Suspicious About Ariana Grande’s Wedding Photos



‘Horndog’ Alex Rodriguez ‘Humiliated’ And Crying Himself To Sleep Over ‘Bennifer’ Reunion?



Eva Mendes’ Healthy Chocolate Goji Sea Salt Drops Will Be Your New Go-To Dessert