Kim Kardashian Posted Photos From Her 40th Birthday Bash But Fans Are Wondering Why One Sister Is Absent

None
(Kim Kardashian / Instagram)

Kim Kardashian has just released a series of photos from her enviable 40th birthday bash in Tahiti, but one sister is noticeably absent from the pics.

View this post on Instagram

40 and feeling so humbled and blessed. There is not a single day that I take for granted, especially during these times when we are all reminded of the things that truly matter. For my birthday this year, I couldn’t think of a better way to spend it than with some of the people who have helped shaped me into the woman I am today. Before COVID, I don’t think any of us truly appreciated what a simple luxury it was to be able to travel and be together with family and friends in a safe environment. After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. We danced, rode bikes, swam near whales, kayaked, watched a movie on the beach and so much more. I realize that for most people, this is something that is so far out of reach right now, so in moments like these, I am humbly reminded of how privileged my life is. #thisis40

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

"For my birthday this year, I couldn’t think of a better way to spend it than with some of the people who have helped shaped me into the woman I am today," Kardashian writes in the caption. "Before COVID, I don’t think any of us truly appreciated what a simple luxury it was to be able to travel and be together with family and friends in a safe environment."

To match her written sentiments, the opening shot shows Kim posing with sisters Kourtney, Khloé, and Kendall, as well as brother Rob. But fans are wondering where's little sis Kylie?

Last week, the Daily Mail published pics of the 23-year-old beauty mogul boarding a private jet with her baby daughter, Stormi Webster. The outlet speculated that she was en route to the party, its destination still top secret at the time. But she remains unseen in any of the photos, nor is she mentioned on any guest lists that have been published about the event. (Also missing from the photos? Kanye, although E! News says he joined mid-week after stopping in Texas to appear on the Joe Rogan Experience.)

View this post on Instagram

hi

A post shared by Kylie ???? (@kyliejenner) on

Our only source for clues is Kylie's Instagram, which makes no mention of her possible attendance. However, a recent post shows her seated in what appears to be a private jet. Spotted in the background is a young coconut with a yellow tropical flower as a garnish—the kind of beverage you might sip in say, the South Pacific? If that's the case and she was there, why was she snubbed from billions of pictures? That glimpse of coconut water is only going to leave Kardashian fans even thirstier for answers.

