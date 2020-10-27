Kim Kardashian Posted Photos From Her 40th Birthday Bash But Fans Are Wondering Why One Sister Is Absent

Kim Kardashian has just released a series of photos from her enviable 40th birthday bash in Tahiti, but one sister is noticeably absent from the pics.
"For my birthday this year, I couldn’t think of a better way to spend it than with some of the people who have helped shaped me into the woman I am today," Kardashian writes in the caption. "Before COVID, I don’t think any of us truly appreciated what a simple luxury it was to be able to travel and be together with family and friends in a safe environment."
Last week, the Daily Mail published pics of the 23-year-old beauty mogul boarding a private jet with her baby daughter, Stormi Webster. The outlet speculated that she was en route to the party, its destination still top secret at the time. But she remains unseen in any of the photos, nor is she mentioned on any guest lists that have been published about the event. (Also missing from the photos? Kanye, although E! News says he joined mid-week after stopping in Texas to appear on the Joe Rogan Experience.)
Our only source for clues is Kylie's Instagram, which makes no mention of her possible attendance. However, a recent post shows her seated in what appears to be a private jet. Spotted in the background is a young coconut with a yellow tropical flower as a garnish—the kind of beverage you might sip in say, the South Pacific? If that's the case and she was there, why was she snubbed from billions of pictures? That glimpse of coconut water is only going to leave Kardashian fans even thirstier for answers.