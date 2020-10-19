Kim Kardashian Pops Out Of Giant Birthday Cake In Anticipation Of 40th Birthday And New Makeup Collection

Reality star queen Kim Kardashian is about to hit a major milestone—her 40th birthday! To celebrate, she’s adding a brand new line to her best-selling makeup collection, KKW Beauty. Never one to miss out on an attention-grabbing photo op, the media mogul announced the new release with a festive (and fierce!) birthday photoshoot, complete with a giant cake, a sexy string bikini, and her trademark sultry look.
Launching on October 21 at 10:46 am (Kim’s actual birthday and time of birth), the superstar’s new line, called the Opalescent Collection, was inspired by her birthstone, the opal.
“I wanted to create a collection that was unique from the products and shades down to the packaging,” Kardashian says. “As I was developing the product range, I thought of my Opal birthstone because there are so many different colors that come from the stone based on the refraction of light."
Happy (almost) birthday, Kim—we can't wait to see your new creation! The Opalescent Collection will be available on October 21st at kkwbeauty.com.