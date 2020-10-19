Kim Kardashian Pops Out Of Giant Birthday Cake In Anticipation Of 40th Birthday And New Makeup Collection

View this post on Instagram

"To celebrate turning 40, I wanted to create a collection that was unique from the products and shades down to the packaging. As I was developing the product range, I thought of my Opal birthstone because there are so many different colors that come from the stone based on the refraction of light." [email protected] The new #Opalescent Collection launches on Kim's birthday at the time she was born: Wednesday, 10.21 at 10:46AM at KKWBEAUTY.COM