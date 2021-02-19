Kim Kardashian, Paris Hilton Teaming Up For New 6-Part Reality Show?

Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton have been close friends for decades. Kardashian’s friendship with Hilton, as well as appearances on The Simple Life, are partially what made her such a huge celebrity. One tabloid recently claimed Hilton and Kardashian were reuniting for a new reality project. Gossip Cop looked into the story, and here’s what we found.

Back in October, New Idea reported that Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton were going to collaborate on a new reality show. The icons of the genre were looking into “a six-part reality show, a jewelry line, clothing range, and anything else they can stick their faces on.” A source said “Kim’s looking for new gigs now that Keeping Up With the Kardashians is over,” and a partnership with Hilton would be “a good thing.”

This “multi-million partnership” never came to pass, so it’s safe to say this tabloid completely made the story up. Most of the brands described here, including clothing and jewelry, aren’t exactly new ground for Hilton or Kardashian.

Since ttis story was published, both Hilton and Kardashian have revealed separate projects. Kardashian has signed a new reality tv deal with Hulu, while Hilton is moving into the world of podcasting. Hilton has major life moments all over the place as she recently announced that she is engaged to Carter Reum.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, Kardashian is reportedly divorcing Kanye West. While Hilton and Kardashian are still friends, they’re both focusing on their own projects and personal lives. The partnership described is not happening, so the story is completely false.

Gossip Cop isn’t surprised by this. New Idea has a rough history when it comes to stories about Hilton. It claimed the House of Wax star was engaged to Reum a month before he proposed. A few months before that, it implied she was dating Justin Theroux. It’s safe to say its so-called “insiders” close to Hilton are either cosmically misinformed or possibly nonexistent.

This is hardly the first time we’ve seen a tabloid manufacture a story involving Hilton and the Kardashian family. Heat claimed Kris Jenner would be Hilton’s wedding planner, but that simply didn’t happen. RadarOnline claimed Hilton was begging Jenner for a job, which was similarly made-up. OK! reported that Hilton was asking Kardashian for dating advice, but at that time Hilton was not looking to date again. This is only the latest attempt at putting Kardashian and Hilton and a story together when there was no legitimate reason to do so.

More News From Gossip Cop

Lori Loughlin Now Divorcing Mossimo Giannulli Over College Admission Scandal?

7 Celeb-Loved Brands That Are Actually Affordable

Wendy Williams Needs ‘Emergency Psychological Care?’

Dolly Parton’s Husband Has ‘Months’ To Live?

John Goodman ‘Running Out Of Time’?