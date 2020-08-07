Kim Kardashian Ordered Kanye West To Stay In Wyoming?

The Truth Is, They Are Trying Hard To Work Things Out

It’s still unclear if the couple will ultimately divorce, since the only two people who know for sure what their fate is, is Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. And it doesn’t seem like those two will be spilling the beans anytime soon, since they and their four children are on a tropical getaway. That’s right, the tabloid’s suspect claim that Kardashian ordered West to stay in Wyoming is totally bogus. According to TMZ, the two are working through their problems as far away from the watchful eye of the paparazzi as possible.