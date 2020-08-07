Has Kim Kardashian ordered Kanye West to stay in Wyoming? One tabloid seems to think the troubled couple is still trying to keep apart from each other. Gossip Cop researched the story and discovered some new information that sheds more light on the situation.
The most recent issue of WHO reports that conditions between Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are still very icy, perhaps even more so after the spouses’ brief and emotional reunion in Wyoming. After being “totally ghosted” by West while she tried for days to get in contact with him, Kardashian is said to be at the end of her rope. “Kim loves Kanye, but she doesn’t know what to do and she feels trapped. She has a lot to say to him. She’s had enough,” the outlet’s “source” reveals.
Even before West’s current run of “troubling behavior,” Kardashian and West had begun discussions about possibly getting divorced and “were even attempting to figure out the most amicable and loving co-parenting situation.” But now, “Kanye has gone down a different path,” the source insists. “Everything that’s happening right now is just like a horrible sideshow to what the real issues are.”
Though the so-called insider claims both Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are still very much in love with each other. Kardashian “thinks of Kanye as the love of her life, but it’s not healthy for her to be around him right now, and it’s not healthy for their kids.” The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star allegedly issued an ultimatum to her husband: either get help, or don’t bother leaving Wyoming.
“The Kardashian women stand by their men. But Kim is also a fierce protector of what she holds dear: her children first and foremost. It’s time for some real work to be done to get everyone healthy and moving forward,” the source concludes. Though this tabloid seems to believe that a divorce is inevitable for the rapper and his reality star wife, recent reporting from reputable sources indicate that the couple is still trying to work out their issues.
It’s still unclear if the couple will ultimately divorce, since the only two people who know for sure what their fate is, is Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. And it doesn’t seem like those two will be spilling the beans anytime soon, since they and their four children are on a tropical getaway. That’s right, the tabloid’s suspect claim that Kardashian ordered West to stay in Wyoming is totally bogus. According to TMZ, the two are working through their problems as far away from the watchful eye of the paparazzi as possible.
It’s clear to everyone, especially Kardashian, that West is suffering from complications due to his mental illness. It’s also quite clear that Kardashian is going out of her way in order to get her husband the help he needs. Even if the marriage doesn’t work out, that’s still the father of her children and Kardashian has proven over and over again that her kids are her number one priority. Making sure their father is well and healthy is just another way Kardashian proves she’s a good mother.
Gossip Cop believes there to be elements of truth, but the story is ultimately misleading.