Kim Kardashian ‘Moves On’ From Kanye West, Ready To Date Again

Has Kim Kardashian already moved on from Kanye West? One tabloid says she’s anxious to start dating again, but Gossip Cop isn’t so sure. Here’s what we found.
According to Life & Style, Kardashian is “no longer holing up at home mourning the loss of her nearly seven-year marriage to” Kanye West. An insider says “Kim is now free, single and ready to mingle.” The two “had been living separate lives for years,” and Kardashian is “finally moving on and embracing what life has to hold after Kanye.”
Kardashian is “keeping her options open” when it comes to dating. An insider says, “there are even rumors that she’s hooking up with an NFL star,” and notes that CNN analyst Van Jones is “still in the picture, too.” West is taking things less well, with a source saying “he’s furious and spiraling after catching wind that Kim’s been talking to other guys.”
Until papers are signed, Kardashian is “holding her cards close to her chest,” and isn’t speaking out about West. She is “relying on her family for support” and is prioritizing getting primary custody of the children.The article concludes by saying “she still believes in love” and is “excited about the future.”
This story is a bit vague and a mixed bag. It is true that Kardashian is focused on her children and is receiving support from her family. She plans on spending Valentine's Day with the children and does have an eye firmly focused on the future.
However, it’s not entirely accurate to say Kardashian and West have been “living separate lives for years.” As recently as her fortieth birthday, which featured the infamous Robert Kardashian hologram, Kardashian and West were still together. Gossip Cop has also already busted stories about Kardashian’s current romantic life. No reputable outlets connect her to any NFL stars, and her rep denied that she and Van Jones are seeing each other.
Gossip Cop thinks this report is just a little premature. The divorce has barely started, if it truly has at all, and Life & Style is already saying Kardashian has completely moved on. This is only the beginning of the lengthy process and Kardashian hasn’t publicly indicated that she’s rushing into singlehood. Furthermore, if the tabloid really had proof that Kardashian was seeing an NFL player, why would it keep everything so vague?
It’s worth noting that this tabloid claimed Kardashian and West were breaking up in 2019 which was completely made-up. It also believed West was walking out on Kardashian and taking the kids to Wyoming, and that story is completely incompatible with the narrative presented here.
We also busted its story about Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson eloping in Mexico, for that simply did not happen. Given Life & Style’s checkered history when it comes to stories about the Kardashians, it’s best to take this story with a grain of salt. It remains to be seen how the possibly impending split between West and Kardashian will actually play out.
Gossip Cop cannot come to a verdict either way.