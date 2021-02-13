Kim Kardashian ‘Moves On’ From Kanye West, Ready To Date Again

Gossip Cop thinks this report is just a little premature. The divorce has barely started, if it truly has at all, and Life & Style is already saying Kardashian has completely moved on. This is only the beginning of the lengthy process and Kardashian hasn’t publicly indicated that she’s rushing into singlehood. Furthermore, if the tabloid really had proof that Kardashian was seeing an NFL player, why would it keep everything so vague?