Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner ‘Sisters At War’?

Are Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner fighting over money? Kardashian hit the billion-dollar mark recently, and one report says the sisters are at war over their finances. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Who’s The Billionaire Now?!’

According to In Touch, Kylie Jenner is not happy that Kim Kardashian became a billionaire. A source says Jenner is “annoyed because Kim is being so smug about it.” The insider adds that Jenner “thinks Kim basically just copied her business model” to hit the colossal threshold.

Kardashian is relishing in her success. A source says she “never misses the chance to point out to her whole family that none of them would be rich or famous without her.” Once Kardashian learned that Jenner was a billionaire, she became consumed with the desire to do the same. The story concludes with a source saying that Kim “wants to destroy all of her sisters.”

…What?

The Kardashian-Jenner family is notoriously close. When Khloe Kardashian made an Instagram post about body image issues, each of her sisters sent supportive messages in the comments. We’re to believe that Kim Kardashian actually wants to destroy them?

What makes this story especially strange is that all of the members of the Kardashian-Jenner family aren’t exactly private people. Their lives have been on display on Keeping Up with the Kardashians for decades. It’s impossible to do a reality show with your family for over a decade and also be consumed with this much jealousy and avarice.

Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian recently posted a video on Instagram of themselves accidentally wearing the same corset. Kim’s success can only help Kylie, not hurt her. They’re as close as ever, so this story cannot be true.

Other Bogus Kardashian-Jenner Stories

Gossip Cop busted a story with this exact headline about Kylie and Kendall Jenner. That story was slightly more believable than this one, as the siblings got in a spat on KUWTK, but family is family and they’re doing fine. If there was serious infighting in the family, then it wouldn’t be nearly as successful as it is.

In Touch can’t be trusted with Kardashian stories. It recently claimed that Kim was dating Van Jones, but they’re just friends. The report about Kanye West fighting for full custody was completely false as well. We also debunked its story about Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson getting married in 2018. They’ve broken up and reunited a few times since then, but they’ve never officially tied the knot.

This was just a weak attempt to foster conflict where there isn’t any. Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner are not at war, and Kim isn’t hoping to destroy her family.

