Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner Twin In Matching String Bikinis Proving The Flattering Swimwear Fits Every Body Type

Kim Kardashian is the queen of itsy bitsy swimwear, but her younger sister Kendall Jenner can definitely give the SKIMS founder a run for her money. The two sisters couldn’t have bodies that are more different, but they both recently rocked the exact same string bikini that exposed almost every inch of their fit figures. The barely-there swimwear suited each perfectly in different ways, which makes us think this bikini is made for every body imaginable.

Kendall Jenner has always been a bit more petite than her much curvier sisters, but that doesn’t keep the 25-year-old model from wearing the exact same bikini as her most famously curvaceous sister Kim Kardashian. On both women, the teeny string bikini left almost nothing to the imagination. It was completely flattering for both sisters, but in such different ways.

Both sisters uploaded three photos of themselves rocking the bikini, with Kardashian wearing a deep purple color during a trip to Palm Springs while Jenner wore a beige colored suit that blended with her tan skin so well that she looked almost naked.

Big Sister Kim Kardashian Looks Regal In Royal Purple Bikini

Kardashian playfully posed in her suit on a green lawn with a festive palm tree visible in the background. She also strutted around a bit so her followers could see her work every inch of her suit and her shapely legs and hips. Her feet were totally bare, which made her look every inch a beach babe, despite the fact that there was no beach to be seen.

Baby Sister Kendall Jenner Is A Total Snack In Her Nude-Colored Swimsuit

Jenner, meanwhile, posed for all her photos while chilling in an adorably cozy outdoor lounger. Unlike her older sister, Jenner paired her skimpy bathing suit with a pair of brown cowboy boots that hit her about mid-shin as well as a pair of dark sunglasses. In the final photo, Jenner shows off some casual modeling skills, as well as her impressive abs, by propping one boot up on the coffee table in front of her. The position displayed her body to a devastating effect.

Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner have almost completely opposite bodies, which is why it’s so surprising that the two could pull off the exact same swim suit and both look amazing doing so. While Kardashian is a bit short and definitely curvy, Jenner is tall and slender, which should mean they’d have to find different suits to suit their bodies, but this simple and skimpy suit looked amazing on both. The genes of that family are worth their weight in gold.

