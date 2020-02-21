Truth About Kim Kardashian Divorcing Kanye West And Taking The Kids

Truth rating: 0

By Brianna Morton |

Kim Kardashian and husband Kanye West can often be found in the tabloids, which speculate endlessly about the famous couple’s marriage. A common claim is that the couple is going through a nasty divorce and fighting over custody of their four children. Gossip Cop checked in on each of those claims.

NW reported last October that Kardashian was taking the kids and leaving after West failed to attend the children’s baptism ceremony in Armenia. According to a source who spoke with the outlet, the “I Love It” rapper opposed going to Armenia to have the kids baptized. He would have rather had it done during one of his Sunday Services instead.

Kardashian, the so-called insider claims, is “convinced Kanye cares more about his own religion and ego than his kids.” “The floodgates opened and she told him exactly how she’s been feeling, which is that she’s totally fed up with his holier-than-thou behavior — quite literally,” the tipster continued, adding that they expected a “multimillion-dollar split.”

This outlet couldn’t have gotten the story more wrong if they’d tried. People reported that Kardashian and her two oldest children attended West’s Sunday Service at Howard University the same weekend as their Armenia trip. That’s not something an angry wife would do, especially if she’d taken the kids as the tabloid suggested. Gossip Cop considers this story thoroughly debunked.

A few weeks later, Life & Style claimed Kardashian walked out on West and took the kids with her. According to the outlet, the famous couple’s Met Gala argument is the reason behind these recent rumors. The argument was shown on Keeping Up with the Kardashians and featured West getting upset over his wife’s dress, which he found too revealing.

This argument had led to the two “living totally separate lives,” insisted a supposed insider. “He is so hyperfocused on himself and his album and performing his Sunday Service that he’s totally detached from Kim and their four children,” the source continued. Gossip Cop checked in with Kanye West’s rep, who’s a much more reliable source than some anonymous source. They were able to confirm our suspicions that this story was total bunk. The couple’s marriage was never in any jeopardy.

December brought even more bogus stories about Kardashian and West’s marriage. The National Enquirer published a story that claimed Kardashian and West were divorcing over his religious obsession. A source told the magazine that West had turned into a “religious zealot” which left “less spiritual” Kardashian “overwhelmed and unimpressed.” “Kim’s told him, ‘Just because you’re on a journey doesn’t mean I’m in the same spot with you,’” the suspect insider told the outlet.

As we said when Gossip Cop originally reported on this story, “Just because she isn’t putting out an album about her religion doesn’t mean she isn’t religious.” When Kardashian took her children to Armenia in October, she was baptized along with them. “So blessed to have been baptized along with my babies at Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, Armenia’s main cathedral which is sometimes referred to as the Vatican of the Armenian Apostolic Church,” Kardashian wrote on Instagram. “This church was built in 303 AD.” The outlet’s claims just don’t hold water, holy or otherwise.

Finally, there was another story from Life & Style. Once again, the outlet claimed Kim Kardashian was considering divorcing her husband of nearly six years. West was reportedly going to go after her fortune as well as full custody of their four children. “He’s be so bitter and enraged that Kanye would no doubt try to take her whole fortune. Just to hit her where it would hurt most – her bank account,” a source told the outlet, yet a few sentences later, that same source insisted that “nothing would hurt Kim more than if Kanye tried to take their kids.” Already, there are red flags, especially since this so-called insider can’t decide whether West going after Kardashian’s fortune or their children would hurt the reality star more.

A quick scan through Kim Kardashian’s Instagram page was all it took for Gossip Cop to debunk this story. The family photos displayed on it painted an entirely different picture than the disreputable outlet would have its readers believe. Kardashian posted a photo of her and West celebrating their oldest son’s fourth birthday. There was also another photo posted a day later of Kardashian and West posing together, then Kardashian posted a photo of their annual Christmas card. Appearing twice on this list of egregiously false stories isn’t exactly a badge of honor. Perhaps this tabloid ought to clean up its act.