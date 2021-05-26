Kim Kardashian, Kanye West Couldn’t Stop Fighting Over His ‘Junk Food Benders,’ Two A Day Big Mac Habit?

Were Kim Kardashian and Kanye West fighting over the rapper’s “junk food benders” shortly before the reality star filed for divorce? A tabloid reported that West’s everyday McDonald’s habit was causing “more than a few arguments” in the weeks and months leading up to the couple’s dissolution. Gossip Cop found evidence that this story is not all that it seems.

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West Clashed Over His ‘Gobbling’

“Kim & Kanye Food Fight!” read the headline out of an edition of the Globe earlier this year. Sources snitched to the disreputable outlet that “crazed” Kim Kardashian was furious that her now-estranged husband kept going on “junk food benders,” which was “sabotaging her healthy eating program.”

The issue had supposedly led to “more than a few arguments” for the famous spouses, “with no peace in sight,” the tattler added. “He’s telling her to chill and let him live by his own terms, but she can’t do that because it’s driving her crazy!” Despite Kardashian’s objections, West would allegedly insist on eating “McDonald’s every day and he has no trouble whatsoever gobbling one or two Big Macs with a milkshake and dessert pie.”

What exactly is a dessert pie supposed to be? Has the person who wrote this never seen a McDonald’s menu before? The fast food eatery typically only offers an apple pie, with some locations offering seasonal offerings occasionally. Why not just name the most common sort of “dessert pie” instead of using that vague phrase? This is really neither here nor there, it’s just a weird little detail that bothered us.

Moving on, the source went on to say, “Kim doesn’t understand why he eats so much of this food — he knows how much the smell upsets her.” Kardashian apparently isn’t only upset about the tantalizing smell, but was also supposedly worried about her then-husband’s health if he continued to eat the way he did. “It’s not good for his health and makes him feel lazy and not want to do anything because he’s so stuffed,” the snitch confided.

Even worse than West’s fast food habit was the way he’d command the family’s chefs to “cook up his favorite fried treats and dipping sauces — the saltier the better.” The rapper would also order staff to “keep the fridges packed with high calorie cheeses, ice cream, sodas, juice, bacon and pies,” continued the spy. But what had Kardashian truly boiling over with rage was the fact that West had “totally taken over her section of fresh cut veggies, fruits, lean proteins, and water.”

Gossip Cop Has Some Problems With This Article

Ironically, the source commented in closing, “She wants him to get his own storage in a different part of the house where she won’t have to see it — or hold her nose.” Gossip Cop couldn’t help but titter a bit at the dramatics in the article’s closing line, especially knowing what we know now about the final months of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s marriage.

It’s highly unlikely that West and Kardashian were battling over the rapper’s diet in the lead up to their divorce, which Kardashian filed for in late February. This article was published late in December of last year, further proving that this outlet had no clue what was really going on between West and Kardashian. The two have been largely estranged from each other since the summer, with the embattled spouses living separately for much of that time.

Kardashian remained in LA with the couple’s four children where she continued to film Keeping Up with the Kardashians. West, on the other hand, made his homebase on his ranch in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. By the time this article made it to print, it’s doubtful to the point of absurdity that the two were arguing over refrigerator space and West’s diet.

Gossip Cop recently took the Globe to task for claiming West climbed to over 300 pounds after being “dumped” by Kardashian, who was no longer around to try to curb his “gobbling.” The so-called report was totally bogus, not to mention insulting, which is why we can’t help but eye anything the publication pushes with suspicion.

