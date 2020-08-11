Kim Kardashian Is Calling Divorce Lawyers, Gearing Up For $2 Billion Divorce From Kanye West

Is It Too Little, Too Late For Kim And Kanye?

Yet, the alleged insider purports, the Keeping Up with The Kardashians star didn’t give up hope. In an attempt to salvage their marriage, Kardashian convinced West to go on a trip with their son, Saint. Yet, the publication insists the family vacation “ended in chaos.” “Kim and Kanye couldn’t see eye to eye on anything and ended up not talking most of the time,” says the unnamed insider. The anonymous insider goes on to state after West’s Twitter rant, it was all Kardashian needed to hear to know their marriage was over. Even though the hip hop artist apologized to his wife, the outlet claims it was “too little, too late.”