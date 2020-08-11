Kim Kardashian Is Calling Divorce Lawyers, Gearing Up For $2 Billion Divorce From Kanye West

Are Kim Kardashian and Kanye West headed for a $2 billion divorce? A tabloid claims the reality star is meeting with lawyers to prepare for her pricey split from the rapper. Gossip Cop can correct the story.
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s marriage saga has been followed extensively by everyone following the rapper’s wild tweets and recent upheavals. Now, In Touch magazine claims on its cover, a recent “cheating bombshell” is ending Kardashian and West’s “marriage from hell.” The publication’s accompanying article, though, alleges something different. The outlet recaps Kardashian’s trip to Wyoming where she reunited with West but claims while she was there, things took a turn for the worse. A supposed insider tells the magazine during the face-to-face conversation with West, the beauty mogul was reduced to tears after a heated discussion about their marriage.
“She flew there hoping to clear the air with Kanye. Her main goal was to talk through their issues like adults and convince him to seek treatment,” the so-called insider states. The sketchy source adds Kardashian is extremely concerned about West’s mental health but “Kanye wouldn’t listen to her and it quickly became clear that there was no going back.”
Yet, the alleged insider purports, the Keeping Up with The Kardashians star didn’t give up hope. In an attempt to salvage their marriage, Kardashian convinced West to go on a trip with their son, Saint. Yet, the publication insists the family vacation “ended in chaos.” “Kim and Kanye couldn’t see eye to eye on anything and ended up not talking most of the time,” says the unnamed insider. The anonymous insider goes on to state after West’s Twitter rant, it was all Kardashian needed to hear to know their marriage was over. Even though the hip hop artist apologized to his wife, the outlet claims it was “too little, too late.”
It's worth noting, In Touch published its report before the family left for the Dominican Republic, still, People magazine reported West and Kardashian had a good time on their brief trip. The hip hop mogul even shared a video of himself on Twitter having some serious fun with his family while on vacation.
Plus, In Touch’s story doesn’t even mention anything about an alleged “cheating” scandal, which is misleading. Gossip Cop dismissing this latest inaccurate report from the tabloid. A rep for Kardashian confirms the story isn't true. It wouldn't be the first time the publication deceived its readers, either. Two years ago, we busted In Touch for claiming West and Kardashian were divorcing. At the time, the magazine alleged West had another outburst that pushed Kardashian over the edge. Gossip Cop corrected the story as there was no evidence to even support this narrative.
Recently, we busted In Touch’s sister publication, Star, for incorrectly stating West and Kardashian were having a trial separation. The phony report maintained West was staying in Wyoming and refused to return to Los Angeles. Gossip Cop corrected the story-line by explaining the reason why West was staying in Wyoming at the time was to give his wife some space who is busy studying to become a lawyer. We debunked the bogus story when it came out.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.