Kim Kardashian Freezing Her Instagram And Facebook Pages For An Incredibly Important Reason

Kardashian joins the likes of Puma, Adidas, Ford, Levi's, Ben & Jerry's, Reebok, Best Buy, Patagonia, Pfizer, and many more companies and organizations that have vowed to step away from the platforms. The movement's site says that there are two main goals of the campaign, which seeks to "raise awareness of Facebook’s harmful impact on our society" and "demand Facebook enact critical changes to their product in advance of the U.S. election in November." Kardashian also changed her Twitter bio to include a link to Stop Hate for Profit. While Kardashian's husband, Kanye West, is currently using his own social media to call out Sony and Universal, he doesn't seem to be joining his wife in her latest efforts.