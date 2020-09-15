Kim Kardashian Freezing Her Instagram And Facebook Pages For An Incredibly Important Reason

Although she’s built a massive audience on social media throughout her career, Kim Kardashian is calling out Facebook and Instagram in a big way this week. The reality star posted on Twitter that she'd be freezing her pages on both social media platforms for 24 hours tomorrow as a part of the Stop Hate for Profit campaign. The movement is an attempt to combat the disinformation and fake news that run rampant on social media.
"I love that I can connect directly with you through Instagram and Facebook, but I can’t sit by and stay silent while these platforms continue to allow the spreading of hate, propaganda, and misinformation — created by groups to sow division and split America apart," Kardashian wrote to her 66.7 million Twitter followers, "only to take steps after people are killed. Misinformation shared on social media has a serious impact on our elections and undermines our democracy. Please join me tomorrow when I will be 'freezing' my Instagram and FB account to tell Facebook to #StopHateForProfit."
Kardashian joins the likes of Puma, Adidas, Ford, Levi's, Ben & Jerry's, Reebok, Best Buy, Patagonia, Pfizer, and many more companies and organizations that have vowed to step away from the platforms. The movement's site says that there are two main goals of the campaign, which seeks to "raise awareness of Facebook’s harmful impact on our society" and "demand Facebook enact critical changes to their product in advance of the U.S. election in November." Kardashian also changed her Twitter bio to include a link to Stop Hate for Profit. While Kardashian's husband, Kanye West, is currently using his own social media to call out Sony and Universal, he doesn't seem to be joining his wife in her latest efforts.