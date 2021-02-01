Kim Kardashian 'Excited' About Divorce, Dating Van Jones?

We've Already Heard These Rumors

Gossip Cop, however, has already corrected the narrative about Kim Kardashian dating Van Jones from the tabloid. The outlet recently purported that Kardashian already moved on with the CNN analyst and that she was “secretly” dating him. Yes, the two are friends, but just because he’s an attorney doesn’t mean he and Kardashian are romantically involved with one another. Additionally, a rep for the reality star has already denied the rumors. We’re sure that when the beauty mogul is ready to move on, she will. But neither she nor Kanye West has officially filed for divorce yet.