Kim Kardashian 'Excited' About Divorce, Dating Van Jones?

Is Kim Kardashian already excited about dating again following her impending divorce from Kanye West? A tabloid claims the reality star may already have her sights set on someone, but Gossip Cop can set the record straight.
According to In Touch, Kim Kardashian is “hardly devastated” about the dissolution of her marriage to Kanye West. The pair were married for six years but recently confirmed they were separating after trying to fix their marital issues for months. Now the reality star is apparently ready to move on and explore her single life to the fullest.
A source tells the magazine that West “sucked all the energy” out of Kardashian during their relationship. “Now that it’s over, she feels free again. She’s looking forward, not back,” the insider maintains. So what is Kardashian’s next move? The tabloid asserts that the reality star is getting back into the dating game after three failed marriages. “She isn’t good at being single for too long and is even open to marrying again once she meets the right guy,” the source reveals.
The outlet claims the “right guy” could be Van Jones, who may already be in the picture. “They have secret phone calls. He’s the opposite of Kanye. Van is mature, a mentor to Kim in her legal career, and he's helping her grow, unlike Kanye who dragged her down,” the source adds.
Gossip Cop, however, has already corrected the narrative about Kim Kardashian dating Van Jones from the tabloid. The outlet recently purported that Kardashian already moved on with the CNN analyst and that she was “secretly” dating him. Yes, the two are friends, but just because he’s an attorney doesn’t mean he and Kardashian are romantically involved with one another. Additionally, a rep for the reality star has already denied the rumors. We’re sure that when the beauty mogul is ready to move on, she will. But neither she nor Kanye West has officially filed for divorce yet.
Plus, this isn’t the first time Gossip Cop had to correct the tabloid for being inaccurate. In 2018, the magazine alleged that Kim Kardashian had divorced Kanye West for moving to Chicago. In 2019, the outlet asserted that Kris Jenner forbade her daughter to go Wyoming with her children. The publication also argued that Kardashian was leaving West after the birth of their fourth child. While Kardashian and West may be calling it quits, that didn’t happen until recently, which proves the tabloids are just throwing around a bunch of storylines hoping one may be true.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
