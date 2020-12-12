Kim Kardashian Divorcing Kanye West Over Religion Obsession?

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s marriage has always been a hot topic for the tabloids. The rapper’s recent outlandish tirades have further fueled speculation all isn’t well in the West-Kardashian household. Last year, one tabloid suggested that the pair could divorce because of West’s religious fanaticism. Gossip Cop is taking a look back at the report and where the two stand today.
Around this time last year, the National Enquirer alleged that there was “Holy Divorce Drama” between Kardashian and West. The paper claimed that West’s obsession with religion caused strife between him and Kardashian. An insider revealed that West said, “They need to get remarried in his church to make things truly official and Kim is saying, 'Hell, no!' They renewed their vows about a month ago, so Kim sees zero need to do it again. In her mind, they just need to get on with their lives and there's no need for more grand gestures right now.”
The paper then mentioned the hip-hop artist’s rapid transformation into a “religious zealot” left “less spiritual Kim overwhelmed and unimpressed" with his antics. “Kim told him, 'Just because you're on a journey doesn't mean I'm in the same spot with you,'" another source disclosed. To further make its point, the tabloid referenced an episode on Keeping Up with the Kardashians where the spouses disagreed over the reality star’s choice of dress. The informant divulged that the two “would’ve split ages ago if it weren't for their children,” adding that Kardashian was "sick of Kanye's crazy whims and demands. This can't last much longer."
At the time, Gossip Cop ran the story by a spokesperson for Kim Kardashian. The KUWTK star’s rep dismissed the bogus story when it came out. A year has gone by and the pair are still very much together. There have continued to be reports of Kardashian and Kanye West still having difficulties in their marriage, however. According to the more reliable ET, the pair aren’t out of the woods yet in regards to fixing their issues. Following West’s confusing outbursts and his run for the presidency, it’s definitely understandable if the two still need to work through some problems. But the pair still haven’t separated or divorced one another.
Additionally, the Enquirer has stretched the truth when it comes to Kardashian and West’s marriage before. In August, the paper claimed that the rapper's outburst was just a ploy to boost the ratings of his wife's show. In October, the magazine asserted that West proposed an open marriage to Kardashian. Gossip Cop investigated and debunked both of those phony reports.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
