Kim Kardashian Divorcing Kanye West Over Religion Obsession?

The Truth Behind Kim Kardashian & Kanye West's Marriage

At the time, Gossip Cop ran the story by a spokesperson for Kim Kardashian. The KUWTK star’s rep dismissed the bogus story when it came out. A year has gone by and the pair are still very much together. There have continued to be reports of Kardashian and Kanye West still having difficulties in their marriage, however. According to the more reliable ET, the pair aren’t out of the woods yet in regards to fixing their issues. Following West’s confusing outbursts and his run for the presidency, it’s definitely understandable if the two still need to work through some problems. But the pair still haven’t separated or divorced one another.